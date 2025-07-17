Members of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo: James Turner

Waiting restrictions put forward in Boston, Bourne, Horncastle and Lincoln

The plans were put forward by Lincolnshire county councillors at a planning and regulation committee meeting yesterday (July 14).

Councillors have recommended that restrictions should be introduced in Boston, Bourne, Horncastle and Lincoln.

The restriction put forward for Peck Avenue in Boston would introduce mandatory school ‘keep clear’ markings outside Staniland Academy premises between 8am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

A 24-hour waiting restriction would also be implemented at the junctions with Peck Avenue, opposite the junction with Revesby Avenue, to assist traffic flow.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said a school crossing was removed at the academy following concerns for children’s safety.

The road safety partnership added cars were parking close to the school which was making moving traffic less visible.

Coun Gary Taylor (Conservative), who sits on the Spalding South division, said the restriction was in response to concerns for children’s safety.

“I support this application. Road safety and traffic flow are very important, particularly around schools.”

Coun Charlotte Vernon (Conservative) said she also supported the proposal.

She added: “I’m slightly concerned that a school crossing patrol was removed because of concerns about children’s safety. It’s disappointing that we have to go to this length but I’m happy to propose this restriction.”

Councillors also supported a proposal for waiting restrictions on Bowl Alley Lane in Horncastle.

Additional school ‘keep clear’ markings and waiting restrictions at school start and finish times have been proposed for St Lawrence School, following concerns about parking at school drop-off and pick-up times.

Twenty-four-hour restrictions at the junction with Park Road, and ‘no waiting’ plans, from Monday to Friday between 8-9.30am and 2.30-4pm have been put forward along the western side on Stanhope Road to maintain traffic flow and forward visibility.

The proposal also seeks to extend the 24-hour no waiting restrictions on Louth Road.

Coun Vernon added: “The safety of children at school is an absolute priority and I’m happy to support this application.”

Waiting restrictions have also been proposed for Burghley Street in Bourne following concerns about on-street parking blocking deliveries from getting to businesses on the street.

Councillors have voted to put forward a 24-hour no waiting restriction.

This would replace the existing no waiting restriction which is in place between 8am and 6pm between the junction with Exeter Street and between Burghley Court and North Street.

Councillors approved a proposal for a no waiting restriction on Maple Street, Beech Street and Elder Street in Lincoln.

This follows concerns from the City of Lincoln’s waste collection service which said its vehicles often struggle to get past on Maple Street, Beech Street and Elder Street because of parked vehicles.

Twenty-four-hour waiting restrictions have been proposed at the junctions to these streets and opposite Elder Street.

Councillors have also approved a proposal for 24-hour no waiting restrictions to be introduced on Farrington Crescent in Lincoln.

This follows concerns from residents that on-street parking has reduced visibility and reduced traffic flow.

Councillors voted for all restrictions to be put forward to the executive councillors for highways and transport to be approved.