Warning to look out for scam targeting Premises Licence holders

NKDC offices, Sleaford. The council has warned against scammers claiming to seek payment for premises licence renewals.

Premises Licence holders are being warned to watch out for scammers taking advantage of the annual fee which is due each year for these licences.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Kesteven District Council’s Licensing Team is aware of a scam taking place nationally, in which fraudsters are contacting Premises Licences holders to try and take money from them.

The council says scammers are telling Premises Licences holders that their licence has expired and that a renewal payment is required. Their aim is to cause confusion with the legitimate annual fee which needs to be paid to the council by Premises Licence holders, on the anniversary date of the initial Premises Licence issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Kesteven District Council states it will never contact a licence holder to ask for direct payment over the phone. Licensees are advised, if they receive a call they believe to be fraudulent, not to make any payments over the phone to the caller.

Instead they should call the Council’s Licensing Team on 01529 308076 or email [email protected] to report the call and get advice on how to pay.

The council usually writes by letter to licence holders four weeks prior to the due date for payment. Both the initial letter and any reminders carry details on how licence holders can contact the council to make payment through the proper channels for this with the council.

Even through any follow-up reminders, money would never be taken or requested by phone call, says the council. If a payment is late or, for example, an address has been changed and the Licensing Team has not been informed the Council’s Licensing Team might contact you by phone to investigate but will not ask for payment over the phone.

See the council’s website at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/business-services-support-licensing for more information for licence holders.