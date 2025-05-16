Warning to look out for scam targeting Premises Licence holders
North Kesteven District Council’s Licensing Team is aware of a scam taking place nationally, in which fraudsters are contacting Premises Licences holders to try and take money from them.
The council says scammers are telling Premises Licences holders that their licence has expired and that a renewal payment is required. Their aim is to cause confusion with the legitimate annual fee which needs to be paid to the council by Premises Licence holders, on the anniversary date of the initial Premises Licence issue.
North Kesteven District Council states it will never contact a licence holder to ask for direct payment over the phone. Licensees are advised, if they receive a call they believe to be fraudulent, not to make any payments over the phone to the caller.
Instead they should call the Council’s Licensing Team on 01529 308076 or email [email protected] to report the call and get advice on how to pay.
The council usually writes by letter to licence holders four weeks prior to the due date for payment. Both the initial letter and any reminders carry details on how licence holders can contact the council to make payment through the proper channels for this with the council.
Even through any follow-up reminders, money would never be taken or requested by phone call, says the council. If a payment is late or, for example, an address has been changed and the Licensing Team has not been informed the Council’s Licensing Team might contact you by phone to investigate but will not ask for payment over the phone.
See the council’s website at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/business-services-support-licensing for more information for licence holders.