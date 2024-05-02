'We are determined to push ahead' - Council purchases former B&M site in Boston as part of multi-million pound regeneration plans
Boston Borough Council has announced it has been successful in buying the former B&M site, off Lincoln Lane.
The purchase enables the council to move forward the proposed Rosegarth Square development – a project that aims to revitalise and re-purpose the area between the River Haven and the bus station.
The vision is being brought about thanks to £14.8 million of Levelling Up money secured by the council.
Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “Improving the town centre is one of our top priorities and we are determined to push ahead to ensure our vision becomes a reality.
“Developing this large, derelict building is yet another piece in that transformation jigsaw. I am really pleased that we have been able to utilise Government grant funding to purchase the former B&M site, and we have exciting ideas to ensure that the site makes a positive contribution to our town.”
The council says the project is one example of ‘significant investment’ being made in the town; other work underway or recently finished, it says, includes: the £810,000 transformation of Blenkin Memorial Hall, the rejuvenation of Dolphin Lane, the £2.8m transformation of Boston Railway Station, and the demolition of the former Ingelow Centre ready for the new Mayflower building, part of Boston College.
Coun Dorrian added: “This is just the beginning of our journey to deliver a town centre which residents will be proud of, businesses will want to invest in, and visitors will come to shop, eat and drink, socialise and spend their free time.”
The council closed by expressing its gratitude for the support of the Government through the Levelling Up Fund, saying it has made ‘this transformation possible for the benefit of our community’.