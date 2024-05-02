Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston Borough Council has announced it has been successful in buying the former B&M site, off Lincoln Lane.

The purchase enables the council to move forward the proposed Rosegarth Square development – a project that aims to revitalise and re-purpose the area between the River Haven and the bus station.

The vision is being brought about thanks to £14.8 million of Levelling Up money secured by the council.

The former B&M site, off Lincoln Lane, in Boston.

Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “Improving the town centre is one of our top priorities and we are determined to push ahead to ensure our vision becomes a reality.

“Developing this large, derelict building is yet another piece in that transformation jigsaw. I am really pleased that we have been able to utilise Government grant funding to purchase the former B&M site, and we have exciting ideas to ensure that the site makes a positive contribution to our town.”

Coun Dorrian added: “This is just the beginning of our journey to deliver a town centre which residents will be proud of, businesses will want to invest in, and visitors will come to shop, eat and drink, socialise and spend their free time.”