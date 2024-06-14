The map made available to download by Boston Borough Council, showing who has responsibility for grass cutting and grounds maintenance in different parts of the area.

Guidance on who is responsible for grass cutting and grounds maintenance in the Boston area has been published by the borough council.

It comes amid what the council describes as ‘frustrations’ among residents over the state of grass verges.

“The maintenance of most grassed verges is the overall responsibility of Lincolnshire County Council as the authority responsible for Highways,” the guidance starts ... before getting more complicated.

“While the county council has this responsibility, in 2016, they passed on the maintenance of grass verges to town and parish councils,” it continues. “Boston Borough Council previously maintained all grass verges on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, but it recently returned the responsibility to Lincolnshire County Council, which means that it is responsible for maintaining its own assets only.”

To help residents know who is responsible for grass verges in their area, the council has made the above map available to download on its website at www.boston.gov.uk/grass-cutting

It breaks down responsibilities as :

Boston Borough Council

Maintaining parks, public gardens, and certain designated areas owned by the council.

Ensuring that public spaces within the borough remain clean and accessible for residents and visitors.

Lincolnshire County Council

Responsible for the maintenance of all grass verges within the county.

Landlords and Housing Associations

Responsible for the upkeep of grassed areas and grounds within their property boundaries.

Ensuring that the residential spaces they manage remain tidy and safe for tenants.

A borough council spokesman said: “We understand the frustrations of our residents when it comes to the maintenance of grass verges. As a council, we are committed to working closely with our partners, including Lincolnshire County Council and various landlords and housing associations, to address these issues promptly. However, it is important for everyone to recognise that not all areas fall under this council's responsibility. We appreciate the community's patience and co-operation as we strive to keep our borough clean and green.”

The aim of the guidance, it says, it to help people know where to take their concerns.