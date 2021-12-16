West Lindsey Christmas closures - but bin collections not affected

West Lindsey offices in Marshall's Yard

If you need to contact the council over the festive period, the customer service centre will run a limited service on certain days.

Lyn Marlow, Customer Strategy and Services Manager at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Many of our services will close for at least a short period – but residents can rest assured, we can still be accessed in emergencies throughout the Christmas season.

“I would also like to remind customers to call our out of hour’s number on 01427 613960 in the event of a crisis.

“For any other enquiries, we will get back to you as soon as we return.”

Ady Selby, Assistant Director of Operational and Commercial Services at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We know how important it is for bins to be collected over the holidays.

“As Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day all fall at the weekend this year, there will be no change to anyone’s collection days.”

Residents can check their bin collection day by visiting the council’s website at: www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/

The council’s face to face and telephone services will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on Wednesday, December 29. On New Year’s Eve, they will be closing at 4pm and return on Monday 3 January.

The council’s website and email services will be available throughout the Christmas break and will be actioned when staff are back at work.