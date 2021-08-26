Who has made a difference?

NK Community Champion Awards 2021. EMN-210823-174925001

With two new categories for 2021, the scope for celebration and recognition of the astounding contributions made by individuals, groups and businesses to life in North Kesteven is being expanded through the NK Community Champion Awards.

In line with the emphasis placed on climate action by the district council, schools and organisations, as well as work by individuals, groups and businesses in responding to coronavirus, the two new categories reflect evolving efforts in making our communities stronger, safer and more resilient places to live.

The NK Community Champion Awards are an annual celebration, based on community nominations, of the often-unsung heroes who make a massive difference to life locally through their quiet, selfless and tireless voluntary endeavour, community spiritedness or, in the case of businesses, a particular community-focus that goes way beyond the bottom line.

In addition to the two new awards, the 12 categories cover: young achiever, good neighbour, community business, broad community spirit, longstanding contribution to a particular group or organisation and contributions made to arts and culture, sports, health and wellbeing, a better environment and safer communities.

The celebration is funded by community-minded businesses who sponsor the awards and make up the panel determining the nominations put forward by grateful recipients of the nominees’ endeavours. The Sleaford Standard is a media partner in the awards.

Deadline for nominations is noon on September 6. Nominations can be made at www.NKawards.org where there are further details.

Council leader Coun Richard Wright said: “If the past few months have taught us anything, it is that the worst of times truly do bring out the best in humanity.

“Just as we have learned that we can only defeat the coronavirus by acting together, so too we have seen that through phenomenal personal sacrifice, compassion and selflessness, we can build up communities that are strong, resilient and responsive,” he said.

“Through these awards we seek to applaud and honour those who contribute so positively to our safe, strong, flourishing and increasingly climate-conscious communities.

“It’s the volunteers who make things happen and keep our communities functioning and flourishing that we’re looking to celebrate.