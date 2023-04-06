Who is standing for election in and around Boston on May 4? The full list ...

The full list of candidates standing in local elections on May 4 has now been published.

Boston Borough Council, in West Street. Library inage

For Boston Borough Council, the details are:

COASTAL WARD

Peter Bedford (Independent)

Susan Blackburn (Conservative)

Dale Broughton (Boston Independent)

Judy Welbourn (Independent)

FENSIDE WARD

Carol Broomfield-Douglas (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

Ben Cook (Labour)

Anton Dani (Conservative)

Tiggs Keywood Wainwright (Independent)

Patsie Marson (Boston Independent)

FISHTOFT WARD

Christopher Moore (Green Party)

Jonathan Noble (Conservative)

David Scoot (Boston Independent)

Sarah Sharpe (Boston Independent)

Judith Skinner (Conservative)

Paul Skinner (Conservative)

Helen Staples (Boston Independent)

FIVE VILLAGES WARD

David Brown (Conservative)

James Cantwell (Conservative)

Joseph Reid (Boston Independent)

Aaron Spencer (Independent)

KIRTON AND FRAMPTON WARD

Tracey Abbott (Conservative)

Deepa Agarwal (Boston Independent)

Munish Kumar (Boston Independent)

Lana Maclennan-James (Conservative)

David Middleton (Boston Independent)

Lorraine O'Connor (Liberal Democrats)

Ralph Pryke (Liberal Democrats)

Claire Rylott (Conservative)

Peter Watson (Liberal Democrats)

OLD LEAKE AND WRANGLE WARD

Tom Ashton (Conservative)

John Baxter (Boston Independent)

Callum Butler (Boston Independent)

David Dickason (The English Democrats - "Putting England First!")

Russell Hill (Independent)

Maria Hume (Reform UK)

Michael Litchfield (Independent)

Frank Pickett (Conservative)

SKIRBECK WARD

Katie Chalmers (Conservative)

Anne Dorrian (Boston Independent)

Neil Drayton (Boston Independent)

Paul Gleeson (Independent)

Dmitrij Kondratcik (Boston Independent)

Charles Stasiukenas (Liberal Democrats)

STANILAND WARD

Matthew Barnes (Conservative)

Deborah Evans (Conservative)

Mike Gilbert (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

Barrie Pierpoint (Boston Independent)

STATION WARD

Gavin Lee (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

Lina Savickiene (Boston Independent)

Adriaan Vickery (Conservative)

ST THOMAS WARD

Darron Abbott (Independent)

Alison Austin (Independent)

Shafqat Bashir (Boston Independent)

Andy Cook (Labour)

SWINESHEAD AND HOLLAND FEN WARD

Stuart Evans (Conservative)

William Gilbert (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

Tracy Pomfret (Labour)

Suzanne Welberry (Boston Independent)

TRINITY WARD

Jyothi Arayambath (Boston Independent)

Emma Cresswell (Boston Independent)

Chris Dorrington (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

Martin Griggs (Conservative)

Yvonne Stevens (Conservative)

WEST WARD

Paula Ashleigh-Morris (Conservative)

Stephen Woodliffe (Independent)

WITHAM WARD

Maria Dani (Conservative)

Sandeep Ghosh (Boston Independent)

Neill Hastie (Independent)

Andy Izard (Boston Independent)

Andrea Keal (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

Richard Thornalley (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

WYBERTON WARD

Richard Austin (Independent)

Andrew Elms (Conservative)

Rachael Gibbons (Boston Independent)

Charlotte Halderson (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties)

Chris Mountain (Boston Independent)

Sue Ransome (Independent)

Jason Stevenson (Liberal Democrats)

Sandra Watson (Liberal Democrats)

For local wards that fall under East Lindsey District Council, the details are:

CONINGSBY AND MAREHAM (UNCONTESTED)

Martin Foster (Conservative)

Alex Hall (Conservative)

Andrew Knowles (Conservative)

FRISKNEY

Carleen Dickinson (Independent)

Carl Drury (Conservative)

SIBSEY AND STICKNEY (UNCONTESTED)

Tom Ashton (Conservative)

Neil Jones (Conservative)

For local villages that fall under South Holland District Council, the details are:

DONINGTON, QUADRING AND GOSBERTON WARD

William Bingham (Conservative)

Margaret Geaney (Conservative)

Colin Johnson (Conservative)

Jane King (South Holland Independents, working for you)

Matthew Swainson (Reform UK)

Simon Walsh (South Holland Independents, working for you)

Polling cards have started to be delivered to those registered to vote. Residents are encouarged to check their polling card carefully, including the location of their polling station.

Michelle Sacks, returning officer for Boston Borough Council, said: “It is really important you take the time to decide who you want as your local councillor and to vote on May 4.

“Make your vote count and have a say on who gets to represent you for the next four years.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am-10pm.Alternatively, residents can choose to vote by post – any new postal vote applications need to be made by 5pm on Tuesday, April 18 – see www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

Voters are reminded that for the first time they will need to bring photographic ID with them to the polling station.

Some of the accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers' licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person's bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will need to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or by completing a paper form. Applications need to be submitted by no later than 5pm on Tuesday, April 25 .

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission's website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.