'Why are Lincolnshire Police asking residents to video young children?' Concern to be raised at Skegness Town Council meeting

Members of the public will be able to attend a Skegness Town Council meeting in the new venue for the first time since the pandemic started.

Coun Mark Anderson will ask Lincolnshire Police why this is being encouraged when councillors meet for the first time with members of the public present since the start of the pandemic.

In a question to police tonight (Wednesday), he will ask: "Why are Lincolnshire Police asking residents to video young children playing breaking GDPR rules and the children’s protection act, causing conflict between parents and those who are videoing?

"What is the strategy for policing on the coast as there is no mention in the Police Crime Commission Report for the coast?

"What is the latest hate crime figures for Skegness? What are the police doing about vehicles speeding in residential area where there have been complaints from residents regarding this and damage to their vehicles where drivers just drive off?"

Questions to the police are on the agenda, along with an update from the Connected Coast committee regarding the Town Fund, a report from the Climate Change Working Group, a response from Lincolnshire County Council on the pedestrianisation of part of Lumley Road, and the latest on the Christmas illuminations.

Councillors will also be asked to adopt or otherwise the Local Government Association Model Council Code of Conduct 2020.

The Code states councillors should:

1.1 I treat other councillors and members of the public with respect.

1.2 I treat local authority employees, employees and representatives of partner organisations and those volunteering for the local authority with respect and respect the role they play.

It clarifies: "Respect means politeness and courtesy in behaviour, speech, and in the written word. Debate and having different views are all part of a healthy democracy. As a councillor, you can express, challenge, criticise and disagree with views, ideas, opinions and policies in a robust but civil manner. You should not, however, subject individuals, groups of people or organisations to personal attack."