Wider entrance will help reduce vehicle damage

For as long as I remember the posts at the entrances to The Mill Road Car Park have caused problems – with many car park users hitting them causing damage to their cars.

I believe the posts were originally erected to prevent people from parking large commercial vehicles on the site – there was a policy of no parking charges at the time. The posts were successful in achieving the original aim but did create a hazard for car drivers especially as the size of vehicles grew.

The problem for car drivers is not helped by the fact that people parking on the road outside the surgery – narrows the angles required to enter and exit the car park – and also perhaps the afternoon sun when it is low in the sky during winter months.

A number of constituents complained to me about the situation. I approached WLDC to see if they would remove the posts – they were not happy to do this but did agree that they should be repositioned to allow for larger cars and also to help with the angles. They also agreed to paint the posts to make them more visible – previously they were white/black and not easily seen.

Regards

Stephen B

Cllr Stephen Bunney

West Lindsey District Councillor – Market Rasen Ward

Lincolnshire County Council – Market Rasen Wolds

07506188570 01673849236

