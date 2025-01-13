WLDC chief executive announces retirement

WLDC chief executive Ian Knowles is retiring. Photo: Electric Egg

The Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council, has announced he will retire at the end of June, marking the conclusion of a career in local government spanning more than 30 years.

Ian Knowles was appointed as Chief Executive in 2019, previously serving as Executive Director of Resources.

Under his leadership, the council is said to have achieved considerable progress in transforming services,

regenerating communities, and addressing some of the district’s most pressing challenges.

Among his recent key achievements is the council’s progress on the former RAF Scampton site. Despite significant obstacles, Ian and the leadership team are advancing plans to purchase the site from the Home Office, enabling the delivery of an ambitious £300 million investment programme. This development will revitalise RAF Scampton as a hub of heritage, innovation, and economic opportunity for West Lindsey.

Ian has also overseen the build of a brand-new central depot, a new crematorium, and a new leisure centre in the district – all delivered on time and in budget. In addition, there has been significant levelling-up initiatives, including the construction of a four-screen Savoy cinema in Gainsborough, alongside additional projects aimed at boosting the local economy, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Ian also spearheaded critical internal improvements at the council including a brand-new finance system to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, as well as a new customer records management system.

Reflecting on his time at West Lindsey, Ian said: “It has been an honour to lead this outstanding council and work with dedicated colleagues and partners to achieve meaningful change. West Lindsey is a place where people, businesses, and communities can really thrive and reach their full potential.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished and confident in the district’s bright future and the amazing team we have here at West Lindsey.”

Ian’s leadership saw the successful implementation of the Council’s Corporate Plan, delivering innovative solutions to meet the district’s needs, high performance and financial stability.

Ian is involved with New Local as part of the Coaching and Mentoring work on the Next Generation Academy supporting aspiring local government officers up and down the country. He nurtures talent and equips staff with the skills to build successful careers in local government. He frequently invites guest speakers to inspire and motivate staff, offering them valuable insights and guidance to further their professional growth.

Ian also led the Lincolnshire 2050 vision, which included all Lincolnshire councils and supported the Greater Lincolnshire’s Devolution plans.

Leader of the Council, Coun Trevor Young commended Ian’s contributions to the council, saying: “Ian’s vision, leadership, and commitment to collaboration have been instrumental in West Lindsey’s success.”