Work set to begin on enhancing Sleaford's Handley Monument in £165,000 project

Handley Monument is set to be enhanced using £165,000 of UKSPF money.

Work is expected to start this week on a project to enhance Sleaford’s Handley Monument.

North Kesteven District Council officials are to use £165,000 of a UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant to make improvements around the Grade II listed structure.

In the first phase of works a NKDC spokesperson said areas around the monument will be fenced off while their contractor prepares installs a new electricity supply and low energy LED feature lighting, to showcase it as a gateway feature to Sleaford town centre.

The team will spend a week lifting paving to run cables underneath and installing a power box.

How the enhancement work will look to the area around Handley Monument.

People will still be able to walk through the area during these works, says the council, but there will be limited access at times for vehicles to the private car park behind The Ivy pub. National Grid will then be onsite for a day.

The next steps will add an information board on the monument and Henry Handley MP, for South Lincolnshire from 1832 to 1837, who it commemorates.

Two new planters with benches and bicycle rack incorporated will be installed and the surrounding area repaved or cleaned. Some bollards will be removed.