Work set to start to protect homes and businesses from flooding

The 12-week project aims to prevent surface water flooding around High Street and Station Road in Kirton.

There have been a number of incidents of surface water flooding in this area in recent years – inside homes and businesses – during periods of heavy rain. This project aims to increase capacity of drainage under High Street, and create a new outfall where surface water will drain away.

A new, larger drainage pipe will be installed under the High Street, helping to prevent future surface water flooding to homes and businesses in Kirton, and stop surface water blocking the road during periods of bad weather, according to Lincolnshire County Council, which is leading the project.

Flooding in Kirton in 2016.

Work will start on Tuesday April 5 and is expected to last until the end of June.

High Street will be closed for the duration of the works, with traffic being diverted through Wyberton to the north-east, or Sutterton to the south-west, and then back along the A16. Access to Station Road in Kirton will be from the A16 only.

The project is part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Flood and Drainage Development Fund, a £2.2m investment to help improve drainage in a number of areas across the county where surface water flooding has been an ongoing issue.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for the environment on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m pleased to see work starting to better protect homes and businesses in Kirton from the devastating impacts of flooding.

“The world is changing; flooding incidents are becoming more common and we need to take action and adapt, to protect our communities.

“Flood alleviation is one of the council’s key priorities, and I’m proud to say that we as a council are leading the way, working with our partners, and investing in projects just like this one that protect our residents from flooding.”