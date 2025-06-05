Councils face big decision over future of Lincolnshire

Coun Rob Gibson, deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo: James Turner

Plans to scrap smaller Lincolnshire councils in favour of new bigger authorities are up in the air as the next stage of the process begins.

The government has written to all councils with feedback on their initial proposals, but it’s far from clear which version will emerge as the consensus.

It’s expected that two or three unitary councils with populations of around 500,000 will replace Greater Lincolnshire’s ten current councils.

However, Reform has now taken over the previously Conservative-led county council, while the northern Lincolnshire authorities have rejected any reorganisation completely.

The government claims that reorganisation into bigger authorities would make them more efficient and could save £2bn nationwide.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that councils are being encouraged to work together to narrow the options, and will be asked to submit one proposal each.

They have been jointly allocated £350,000 to develop their plans.

Compromise is likely to prove difficult given the radically different ideas that have already been submitted.

Lincolnshire County Council under the Conservatives favoured a two-council model, with different options of where the line could be drawn.

The new Reform administration hasn’t set out a position yet on which option it would favour.

Deputy Councillor Rob Gibson, who is responsible for Local Government Reorganisation, said: “We’ve just received our feedback on the options the council submitted for Local Government Reorganisation and we’re going through the Government’s comments.

“We’ll then reach out to other councils in Lincolnshire and look to build business cases that continue strong council services, are simpler for residents and businesses, and ultimately save council taxpayers’ money.”

City of Lincoln Council favours a three-council model to protect Lincoln’s independence, with much bigger boundaries for the city.

North Kesteven District Council proposes merging the ‘orphaned’ Rutland into Lincolnshire, with the county split into three.

North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council have both said they reject any reorganisation, and won’t submit further proposals.

A variety of other three-way splits have also been proposed.

Reorganisation was unpopular across the board, with many warning that politics would become more remote from the public and councillors would have far more constituents.

The final proposals will need to be submitted by November, and it’s likely that Lincolnshire’s reorganisation will take place in the second wave in 2028.