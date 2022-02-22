Countdown to South Kesteven by-elections on Thursday

Pointon Village Hall - one of the polling station locations for the by-election in Aveland ward. EMN-201210-123428001

Eligible residents in either of two wards in South Kesteven can make their voice heard in by-elections this Thursday, when they can choose who represents them on South Kesteven District Council.

The polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm for voting in Aveland Ward, which includes the villages of Aslackby, Pointon, Rippingale and Haconby, and Isaac Newton Ward, which includes Great Ponton, Stoke Rochford and Colsterworth. As well as village halls, The Hare and Hounds pub at Haconby, and the churches of St James the Great in Aslackby, and St Andrew and St Mary’s at Stoke Rochford, are being used as polling stations.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid-secure voting will remain in place, with voters encouraged to wear face coverings unless exempt and hand sanitiser available.

In addition to the SKDC by-elections, a by-election is being held on the same day for the Lincolnshire County Council seat in Colsterworth Rural Division.

Voters can enter their postcode at https://democracyclub.org.uk/projects/election-widget to confirm their polling station location and see the list of candidates for their area.

Returning Officer and SKDC Chief Executive Karen Bradford said: “Our local elections are organised and run by the SKDC elections team, who ensure the polls happen when they should, and are carried out fairly, legally and correctly.”

You can only cast your vote at the polling station you are registered at.

You do not need your poll card with you to be able to vote, but it can make the process quicker.

You will not need to bring ID with you to vote.

Make sure to check your poll card for where to vote.

Pencils are available in polling stations because pencil-marks do not smudge when ballot papers are folded. You may bring your own pencil or pen if you prefer.