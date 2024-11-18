County fighting for fairer funding

Coun Martin HIll.

The county council has launched a new campaign calling on government to give Lincolnshire its fair share of national funding.

The new campaign was launched at the Lincolnshire Growth Summit on Friday (November 15), attended by councillors, MPs, potential mayoral candidates and business leaders.

The event highlighted rural counties like Lincolnshire continue to be short-changed compared to more urban areas. It also covered the additional challenges associated with delivering services in rural communities and the financial pressures facing local authorities in light of rising demand for adult care and children’s social care.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Although like-for-like comparisons can be difficult, we estimate that local government in Lincolnshire receives over £300 less per household, compared to the national average. If the county were to be given its fair share that would mean an extra £120m for our area each year.

“That additional funding would make a significant difference to our residents. For example, it could be used to pay for major road improvements, additional flood protection and better broadband across the county, providing the necessary infrastructure to boost growth.

“It’s long been recognised that Lincolnshire faces particular challenges as a result of its rurality and aging population, and this should be reflected in our funding. We should not have to draw on our reserves simply to balance the books each year.”

