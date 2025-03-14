Courts to review Lincolnshire Police’s funding in landmark case

Lincolnshire Police Headquarters in Nettleham. Credit: LDRS

Lincolnshire Police have won the right to a legal fight over their funding amid claims they are being short-changed.

Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones (Con) has argued the formula used by the Home Office is unlawful, and leaves behind large rural counties like Lincolnshire.

A ruling by Mr Justice Jay on Monday (March 10) will allow the case to proceed to a judicial review.

Mr Jones’ legal team will be able to challenge how the government applied the formula for the coming financial year, starting on April 1.

They are expected to argue that the formula is outdated, relies on old census data and hasn’t been modified since 2013.

The Home Office has previously said it has given forces extra cash to help keep streets safe.

The bid to launch a judicial review began under the previous Conservative government and continues under the Labour administration.

The case will be listed for a full hearing in June, although Mr Jones says he would like to reach an agreement with the Home Office before then.

“I am still hopeful that court action will not be necessary and dialogue continues with Home Office ministers and officials to seek a positive resolution,” he said.

“However, my responsibility is to ensure the people of Lincolnshire get a fair deal. They pay the same taxes as everyone else in the country and deserve a fair share of money for their police force.

“This isn’t political. I launched the case during a Conservative government. I just want a solution and since none appears to be forthcoming, I feel I have to pursue every available option to get fair treatment for Lincolnshire.”

Lincolnshire Police has a £14m black hole in the budget for the coming financial year, which could lead to job losses for hundreds of staff.

Studies have found that it is given the lowest funding per head of any force.

In a letter to Minister for Policing Yvette Cooper last year, Mr Jones wrote: “Lincolnshire Police force is operating under a funding model that is unfair, ineffective and ill-suited to address the challenges they face in maintaining public safety and security.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

It has previously said it has made real increases in the amount of money that police forces are given and allocated extra funding in its Autumn Statement.