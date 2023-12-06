A ‘Day of Action’ is to be held in Sleaford Market Place on Saturday (December 9) calling for a ceasefire and an end to the fighting and bloodshed in Gaza.

Smoke rises from Gaza after an IDF bombardment today (December 6) as seen near the Gaza border in Southern Israel. Israel and Hamas have resumed fighting after the end of a weeklong ceasefire last week, with Israel launching an expanded ground operation and aerial campaign in southern Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas has remained able to fire rockets into Israel, although many are intercepted by the country's Iron Dome missile defense system. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Members of the Sleaford Islamic Centre and the Muslim community are inviting anyone to bring their family and friends to show solidarity with a call to end the fighting on both sides of the conflict.

It comes after Hamas terrorists raided southern Israel, killing hundreds and taking many more hostage on October 7. In response Israeli armed forces have been carrying out an armed offensive aimed at destroying the Hamas network in Gaza, leading to further loss of hundreds of more civilian lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadim Aziz, from the Islamic Centre, said they would be gathering at 1pm in the Market Place after prayers, following a similar recent event in Grantham.

He said: “We are not standing for either side, we want one world united and a ceasefire where Muslims and Jews can live in peace.

"We will be giving out leaflets, making speeches and talking about the loss of innocent lives.