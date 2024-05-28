Details of multi-million pound Levelling Up Partnership between Boston and Government agreed
Last March, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that £400m would be made available for new Levelling Up Partnerships in 20 areas, with Boston being one of them.
On Friday (May 24), it was announced that the details of the partnership between the town and the Government had been agreed.
A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “In Boston, we are investing £13m in regeneration and improving access to community sports facilities, including £7m for Boston Leisure Centre and £3.2m to complete Boston United’s community sports complex which supports young people and will include 30 affordable homes.
“Alongside this, we are investing over £1.5m for projects to support community groups and boost tourism and £2.8m for Boston College to acquire and develop the Haven Wharf site to open a digital and creative campus.”
“All the Levelling Up Partnerships will be subject to business case,” the spokesman added.
