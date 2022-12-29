East Lindsey District Council leader Councillor Craig Leyland has looked ahead to 2023 in his New Year’s message:

East Lindsey District Council leader Councillor Craig Leyland.

“It has been a difficult year – I would like to thank our officers and charitable organisations and volunteers who are doing their best to look after our most vulnerable residents.

“Can I also thank families who are hosting Ukrainian refugees at this time. Your efforts and support are much appreciated.

It can be an isolating time too and if you know someone who is lonely, a hello can make all the difference.

Despite being a tough year and as residents continue to face challenges, we have continued to deliver core services and there is positivity as we look ahead to 2023.

Town Deal projects worth £23.9 have progressed in 2022 and some will move to delivery in 2023 – including the Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe.

The Town Deal projects being delivered by the council and partners will help bring new opportunities to communities and support a healthy and diverse economy now and for future years.

We are awaiting the outcome of Levelling Up funding which, if successful will help strengthen cultural and historic assets in our market towns of Spilsby and Alford. These will be transformational for those communities.

The district has also secured £4.4m from UK Shared Prosperity Fund to support our communities and is waiting on the outcome of a £5m funding bid from the Cultural Development Fund.

Our Vital and Viable programme continues to bring support to businesses in our market towns and bring events and initiatives aimed at driving footfall.

This year, the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership successfully applied for National Portfolio Organisation Status, securing just under £2m to support art, culture and creativity across the Partnership. The funding allocation starts in 2023 to 2026 and means more than £650,000 for East Lindsey communities.

A local lottery has also been set up for the Partnership which helps raise money for charities and good causes throughout Boston, South Holland and East Lindsey.

An East Lindsey Pride team is continuing to improve and tidy up areas concerning residents across the district, we continue to fight fly-tipping and new enforcement officers are operational across the district, tackling such things as litter and dog fouling.

Residents can access Cost of Living support and advice from various organisations here https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/20624/Cost-of-Living-Support and for a list of warm spaces in East Lindsey where people can go for warmth and company this winter: https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/warmspaces