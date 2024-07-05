Election 24: All Greater Lincolnshire results
In what proved to be a deeply damaging night for the Conservatives nationally, as Labour claimed victory by surpassing the required seat total for a majority by 5am today, it was more of a mixed bag in Greater Lincolnshire.
Stalwarts of the party, such as Sir Edward Leigh in Gainsborough, Sir John Hayes in South Holland & The Deepings and Caroline Johnson in Sleaford & North Hykeham, held onto their seats.
However, some of the Red Wall seats smashed through by Boris Johnson in 2019 have returned back to the hands of Labour, namely Scunthorpe, Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes, and Doncaster East & Axholme.
In Lincoln, it was to be the turn of Labour, as they re-gained the seat they lost in 2019. Hamish Falconer defeated Conservative Karl McCartney to ensure the city went red.
The story of the night appears to be in Boston & Skegness, where Conservative Matt Warman lost his seat in a tight battle with Reform UK chairman Richard Tice, who will join his party leader Nigel Farage in the House of Commons.
The full results are:
Lincoln — LAB gain from CON
- Hamish Falconer (Labour) — 18,470
- Karl McCartney (Conservative) — 9,677
- Jamie-Lee McMillan (Reform UK) — 7,602
- Sally Horscroft (Green) — 2,751
- Clare Smalley (Lib Dem) — 2,580
- Linda Richardson (Workers Party of Britain) — 479
- Charles Shaw (The Liberal Party) — 278
- Laura Victoria Ashby (Independent) — 243
- Craig Marshall (Social Democratic Party) — 80
Louth & Horncastle — CON hold
- Victoria Atkins (Conservative) — 17,441
- Sean Matthews (Reform UK) — 11,935
- Jonathan Slater (Labour) — 10,475
- Robert Watson (Green) — 2,504
- Ross Pepper (Lib Dem) — 2,364
- Paul Hugill (Independent) — 1,359
- Iconic Arty-Pole (Monster Raving Loony Party) — 309
- Marcus Moorhouse (Social Democratic Party) — 92
Boston & Skegness — REF gain from CON
- Richard Tice (Reform UK) — 15,520
- Matt Warman (Conservative) — 13,510
- Alex Fawbert (Labour) — 7,629
- Chris Moore (Green) — 1,506
- Richard Lloyd (Lib Dem) — 1,375
- David Dickason (English Democrats) — 518
- Mike Gilbert (Blue Revolution) — 397
Gainsborough — CON hold
- Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative) — 16,636
- Jess McGuire (Labour) — 13,104
- Pat O’Connor (Reform UK) — 9,916
- Lesley Rollings (Lib Dem) — 5,001
- Vanessa Smith (Green) — 1,832
- Tim Mellors (Social Democratic Party) — 196
South Holland & The Deepings — CON hold
- Sir John Hayes (Conservative) — 17,462
- Matt Swainson (Reform UK) — 10,606
- Paul Hilliar (Labour) — 9,086
- Mark Le Sage (Independent) — 5,031
- Jack Braginton (Lib Dem) — 1,945
- Rhys Baker (Green) — 1,800
Sleaford & North Hykeham — CON hold
- Caroline Johnson (Conservative) — 17,348
- Hanif Khan (Labour) — 13,002
- Benjamin Jackson (Reform UK) — 10,484
- Robert Oates (Lincolnshire Independents) — 3,032
- Martin Blake (Green) — 2,435
- Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) — 2,264
Grantham & Bourne — CON hold
- Gareth Davies (Conservative) — 16,770
- Vipul Bechar (Labour) — 12,274
- Mike Rudkin (Reform UK) — 9,393
- Anne Gayfer (Green) — 2,570
- John Vincent (Lib Dem) — 2,027
- Ian Selby (Independent) — 1,642
- Charmaine Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) — 1,245
- Alexander Mitchell (Social Democratic Party) — 204
Stamford & Rutland — CON hold
- Alicia Kearns (Conservative) — 21,248
- Joe Wood (Labour) — 10,854
- Chris Clowes (Reform UK) — 7,008
- James Moore (Lib Dem) — 6,252
- Emma Baker (Green) — 2,806
- Joanna Burrows (Rejoin EU) — 409
Scunthorpe — LAB gain from CON
- Sir Nic Dakin (Labour) – 15,484
- Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative) – 11,942
- Darren Haley (Reform UK) – 8,163
- Nick Cox (Green Party) – 1,218
- Dr Abdul Butt (Independent) – 1,202
- Cahal Burke (Lib Dem) – 942
- Scott Curtis (Heritage) – 100
Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes — LAB gain from CON
- Melanie Onn (Labour) — 15,336
- Oliver Freeston (Reform UK) — 10,533
- Lia Nici (Conservative) — 8,269
- Ed Fraser (Green) — 1,115
- John Lawson (Lib Dem) — 1,036
- Mark Gee (TUSC) — 222
- Christopher Stephenson (Social Democratic Party) — 108
Brigg & Immingham — CON hold
- Martin Vickers (Conservative) — 15,905
- Najmul Hussain (Labour) — 12,662
- Paul Ludlow (Reform UK) — 10,594
- Amie Watson (Green) — 1,905
- Eleanor Rylance (Lib Dem) — 1,442
Doncaster East & The Isle of Axholme — LAB gain from CON
- Lee Pitcher (Labour) — 15,122
- Nick Fletcher (Conservative) — 12,811
- Irwen Martin (Reform UK) — 8,487
- Paul Garrett (Green) — 1,400
- Nicola Turner (Lib Dem) — 1,166
- Michael Longfellow (Climate) — 146