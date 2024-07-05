Greater Lincolnshire results map

The votes have been cast and the results are in and the 2024 General Election has seen the Conservatives lose five of the 12 seats they held in 2019 in Greater Lincolnshire.

In what proved to be a deeply damaging night for the Conservatives nationally, as Labour claimed victory by surpassing the required seat total for a majority by 5am today, it was more of a mixed bag in Greater Lincolnshire.

Stalwarts of the party, such as Sir Edward Leigh in Gainsborough, Sir John Hayes in South Holland & The Deepings and Caroline Johnson in Sleaford & North Hykeham, held onto their seats.

However, some of the Red Wall seats smashed through by Boris Johnson in 2019 have returned back to the hands of Labour, namely Scunthorpe, Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes, and Doncaster East & Axholme.

In Lincoln, it was to be the turn of Labour, as they re-gained the seat they lost in 2019. Hamish Falconer defeated Conservative Karl McCartney to ensure the city went red.

The story of the night appears to be in Boston & Skegness, where Conservative Matt Warman lost his seat in a tight battle with Reform UK chairman Richard Tice, who will join his party leader Nigel Farage in the House of Commons.

The full results are:

Lincoln — LAB gain from CON

Hamish Falconer (Labour) — 18,470

Karl McCartney (Conservative) — 9,677

Jamie-Lee McMillan (Reform UK) — 7,602

Sally Horscroft (Green) — 2,751

Clare Smalley (Lib Dem) — 2,580

Linda Richardson (Workers Party of Britain) — 479

Charles Shaw (The Liberal Party) — 278

Laura Victoria Ashby (Independent) — 243

Craig Marshall (Social Democratic Party) — 80

Louth & Horncastle — CON hold

Victoria Atkins (Conservative) — 17,441

Sean Matthews (Reform UK) — 11,935

Jonathan Slater (Labour) — 10,475

Robert Watson (Green) — 2,504

Ross Pepper (Lib Dem) — 2,364

Paul Hugill (Independent) — 1,359

Iconic Arty-Pole (Monster Raving Loony Party) — 309

Marcus Moorhouse (Social Democratic Party) — 92

Boston & Skegness — REF gain from CON

Richard Tice (Reform UK) — 15,520

Matt Warman (Conservative) — 13,510

Alex Fawbert (Labour) — 7,629

Chris Moore (Green) — 1,506

Richard Lloyd (Lib Dem) — 1,375

David Dickason (English Democrats) — 518

Mike Gilbert (Blue Revolution) — 397

Gainsborough — CON hold

Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative) — 16,636

Jess McGuire (Labour) — 13,104

Pat O’Connor (Reform UK) — 9,916

Lesley Rollings (Lib Dem) — 5,001

Vanessa Smith (Green) — 1,832

Tim Mellors (Social Democratic Party) — 196

South Holland & The Deepings — CON hold

Sir John Hayes (Conservative) — 17,462

Matt Swainson (Reform UK) — 10,606

Paul Hilliar (Labour) — 9,086

Mark Le Sage (Independent) — 5,031

Jack Braginton (Lib Dem) — 1,945

Rhys Baker (Green) — 1,800

Sleaford & North Hykeham — CON hold

Caroline Johnson (Conservative) — 17,348

Hanif Khan (Labour) — 13,002

Benjamin Jackson (Reform UK) — 10,484

Robert Oates (Lincolnshire Independents) — 3,032

Martin Blake (Green) — 2,435

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) — 2,264

Grantham & Bourne — CON hold

Gareth Davies (Conservative) — 16,770

Vipul Bechar (Labour) — 12,274

Mike Rudkin (Reform UK) — 9,393

Anne Gayfer (Green) — 2,570

John Vincent (Lib Dem) — 2,027

Ian Selby (Independent) — 1,642

Charmaine Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) — 1,245

Alexander Mitchell (Social Democratic Party) — 204

Stamford & Rutland — CON hold

Alicia Kearns (Conservative) — 21,248

Joe Wood (Labour) — 10,854

Chris Clowes (Reform UK) — 7,008

James Moore (Lib Dem) — 6,252

Emma Baker (Green) — 2,806

Joanna Burrows (Rejoin EU) — 409

Scunthorpe — LAB gain from CON

Sir Nic Dakin (Labour) – 15,484

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative) – 11,942

Darren Haley (Reform UK) – 8,163

Nick Cox (Green Party) – 1,218

Dr Abdul Butt (Independent) – 1,202

Cahal Burke (Lib Dem) – 942

Scott Curtis (Heritage) – 100

Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes — LAB gain from CON

Melanie Onn (Labour) — 15,336

Oliver Freeston (Reform UK) — 10,533

Lia Nici (Conservative) — 8,269

Ed Fraser (Green) — 1,115

John Lawson (Lib Dem) — 1,036

Mark Gee (TUSC) — 222

Christopher Stephenson (Social Democratic Party) — 108

Brigg & Immingham — CON hold

Martin Vickers (Conservative) — 15,905

Najmul Hussain (Labour) — 12,662

Paul Ludlow (Reform UK) — 10,594

Amie Watson (Green) — 1,905

Eleanor Rylance (Lib Dem) — 1,442

Doncaster East & The Isle of Axholme — LAB gain from CON