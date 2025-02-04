Ex-husband of Reform’s Lincolnshire mayoral candidate’s joins Ukrainian military

Parliamentary portrait of Andrea Jenkyns (former MP and Reform candidate for Lincolnshire mayor). Credit: Parliament.

The Reform candidate standing to be mayor of Greater Lincolnshire says it was a complete surprise to discover her ex-husband is serving with the Ukrainian military.

Andrea Jenkyns and Jack Lopresti – both former Tory MPs who lost their seats in 2024 – divorced two years ago.

Mr Lopresti announced this week on social media he is volunteering with the International Legion of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence to fight the Russian invasion.

Ms Jenkyns, who has since defected to the Reform UK party, says this was the first she knew about it.

Official Parliamentary portrait of former MP Jack Lopresti. Credit: Parliament

She posted online to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: “To all the journalists contacting me about my ex-husband Jack joining the Ukrainian Army.

“No, our son Clifford and I weren’t aware. We found out when someone sent us his social media post.

“However, I of course, wish him a safe return.”

Mr Lopresti, who represented the seat of Filton & Bradley Stock for 14 years, said he was proud to be involved with defending the country.

“It is a huge honour and an immense privilege for me to serve in the Ukrainian military and help the gallant and amazing Ukrainian people in any way I can,” he wrote online.

“They are not only fighting for their freedom and their right to exist as an independent and sovereign nation but they are also fighting for all of us in Europe and the rest of the free world.”

He will be focusing on foreign relations, diplomacy and weapons procurement as well as his military service.

Andrea Jenkyns was a Lincolnshire county councillor in Boston, and went on to represent Morley and Outwood in Yorkshire for nine years.

She lost her seat in the last General Election, and is now standing as the Reform candidate to be Greater Lincolnshire mayor.

Also standing are Rob Waltham (Con) and Jason Stockwood (Lab), with other parties expected to announce in the coming weeks.