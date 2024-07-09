Father of the House role for Sir Edward Leigh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Conservative Sir Edward Leigh retained his Gainsborough seat during a torrid night for the Tories when they lost out to the Labour party across the country.

Sir Edward was “deeply grateful” to voters, saying: “It is very humbling that they have trusted me yet again to represent them at Westminster.

"We will have a lot of work to do this parliament to see that people in West Lindsey are properly represented. I will do the best that I can on their behalf.”

He was joined by many of his Lincolnshire colleagues who also held on, although Karl McCartney lost out to Labour in Lincoln and Matt Warman lost his Boston and Skegness seat to Reform UK.

Sir Edward Leigh speaking after the count at Gainsborough. Photo: WLDC

​Sir Edward, 73, now becomes the Father of the House as the longest continuous serving MP in the Commons. He replaces Sir Peter Bottomley in the role who was defeated in Worthing West in the election.

Sir Edward gets the title because he was sworn in earlier in 1983 than former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Largely symbolic, the holder takes the chair and presides over the election of the Speaker of the House of Commons, a job he stood for five years ago after the last general election.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is expected to be re-elected unopposed having soundly beaten Sir Edward in the previous election for the role in 2019.

Sir Edward said it was a great honour and would enjoy presiding over the election of the Speaker: “Sir Lindsay and I have an excellent relationship and I trust he will continue his gentle impartial leadership of the Commons.”

The Father of the House may also participate in ceremonial events, and is the second member to be sworn in after the Speaker. He will be called to speak very early in debates, Prime Minister’s Question time and statements.

Election results for Gainsborough:

– Edward Julian Egerton Leigh (Conservative Party) 16,636

– Jessica Ellen Ann McGuire (Labour Party) 13,104

– Tim Bray Mellors (Social Democratic Party)196

– Patrick Joseph O’Connor (Reform UK) 9,916

– Lesley Anne Rollings (Liberal Democrats) 5001