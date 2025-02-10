First-time Labour candidate calls for public debate as he challenges long-standing council leader

Alexander Kirk outside Lincolnshire County Council offices. Photo: Submitted

A 26-year-old newcomer has called for a public debate with the leader of Lincolnshire County Council as he begins his campaign to oust him from his seat in the upcoming elections.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour Party candidate Alexander Kirk has claimed that the establishment has been stagnant and lacking forward-thinking under the leadership of Conservative Martin Hill, who has led the council since 2005 and represented the division of Folkingham Rural since 1993.

On Friday (February 7), Mr Kirk personally delivered a letter to the council offices, demanding a debate be held at a neutral venue and broadcast on TV, radio, and social media. Coun Hill has suggested he would accept the challenge and take up the offer of a debate in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there has been some confusion over whether the county elections were taking place this year due to central government plans to reorganise local government, Coun Hill confirmed earlier this week that they will, in fact, be held on Thursday, May 1 – the same day that residents will also elect the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council Martin Hill. Photo: James Turner

Lincoln-based Mr Kirk said: “For far too long, under your leadership, Lincolnshire has endured rising council tax, deteriorating roads, unreliable public transport, and stagnant public services.

“The residents of this county deserve answers and a clear vision for their future. It’s time to stop the rot and engage in an honest conversation about unlocking Lincolnshire’s potential.

“This is not just about policies; it’s about accountability. Your refusal to face public questioning would signal a lack of confidence in defending your record. Accepting this debate would demonstrate respect for the democratic process and the people who entrusted you with their vote for two decades.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the banner of www.stoptherot.vote online, Mr Kirk’s campaign focuses on four key areas, including ensuring a contactable, approachable local government, spending taxpayers’ money wisely, tackling Lincolnshire’s ‘pothole plague’ and demanding Westminster pay for better flood defences.

“I’m very frustrated with how Lincolnshire has been governed over the last 20 years.

“I’ve been a Labour Party member for a long time although, truth be told, I haven’t always been happy with them from a national point of view,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, promising to work on a “county first, party second” basis.

When asked about the Labour Party’s recent approval of the 500MW Heckington Fen Solar Park, a plan which sparked massive opposition from nearby residents, Alexander acknowledged people’s concerns but maintained that it, alongside similar solar proposals, presents a “real economic opportunity” for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand people’s concerns, I think change can be quite difficult. However, I think going forward, we have to be competitive. Lincolnshire has a great opportunity to become one of the leading European hubs in green energy,” he added, noting that it would bring a considerable amount of highly skilled jobs.

“The county does struggle with low wages. The high-skilled jobs of the future are necessary for the county’s long-term survival.”

Addressing Coun Hill, the first-time Labour candidate said: “Don’t be a coward over this. People want this debate to happen.”

The leader of LCC responded: “I’d be more than happy to have a public debate, either a head to head with Alexander or with all of the candidates for Folkingham Rural once they become known.”