Five-day festival comes to Burgess Hill to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Jubilee Fest will run from Wednesday to Sunday (June 1-5) and will feature activities for all ages.

A full programme of events will be announced nearer the time with information at www.burgesshill.gov.uk and on the town council’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Jubilee Fest is set to replace the Summer Festival for this year.

A BHTC spokesperson said the council consulted residents on future town events in October last year.

“From the feedback received, the preference was for events to be spread throughout the year, rather than concentrated in a specific time period,” they said.

“Following this feedback, we have planned events for each month of 2022.”

“Jump in January successfully kicked off the year, next up will be Fun in February, and Make in March,” said the spokesperson.