Former mayoress wins town council by-election

New Sleaford Town Councillor for Westholme Ward, Alison Snookes.

The vote was called in Westholme Ward after Independent councillor Anthony Brand stepped down to concentrate on his district council role and was held on Thursday, August 4.

Alison Snookes gained the vacant seat for the Lincolnshire Independents with 220 votes, beating Conservative Nadim Aziz (133 votes) and Independent Paul Coyne (35 votes).

The turnout for the by-election was 20.2​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ per cent.