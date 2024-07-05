General Election: Conservatives hold Sleaford and North Hykeham but with reduced majority

Delight Dr Caroline Johnson accepts her hold of the Sleaford and North Hykeham seat after the announcement of results.

Dr Caroline Johnson has held the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency seat for the Conservatives in a disastrous night for her party,

The MP since 2016 ended up with 17,348 votes, 35.57 per cent share of the vote – a huge reduction on the 2019 result when she took 67.1%.

The full results are:

Martin Christopher Blake – Green – 2,435 – 4.99%

Benjamin Jackson – Reform UK – 10,484 – 21.50%

Caroline Elizabeth Johnson – Conservative – 17,348 – 35.57%

Hanif Ahmad Khan – Labour – 13,002 – 26.66%.

Robert Arthur Oates – Lincolnshire Independents – 3,032 – 4.99%

Matthew Ray Winnington – Liberal Democrats – 2,264 – 4.64%

Commenting on her win, Dr Johnson was delighted by the result: “I am honoured that the people have put their trust in me for another five years, but I am disappointed with the result nationally.

"The Conservative party has clearly lost the trust of many of its voters and we willhave to work hard to earn that trust back again.”

She said she had been listening to the thousands of voters on their doorsteps and she would be working hard to do what they want.

She accepted her margin of victory was greatly reduced and said it reflected the national picture. She was also glad to see her fellow Lincolnshire Conservatives Gareth Davies in Grantham and Bourne and Victoria Atkins in Louth and Horncastle had hung on to their seats, however Matt Warman had lost his Boston and Skegness seat to Reform UK’s Richard Tice.

Labour’s Hanif Khan was pleased to have restored Labour to second place after the party was pushed back into fourth at the 2019 election.

He said it had been a hard fought campaign, saying: “We had them on the run.” But he accepted the Conservative hold.

“We ran a brilliant and honest campaign worthy of any candidate.”

Commenting on the national result Mr Khan added: “It is fantastic the country has clearly said that they want change and that the Tory party has broken it. It is now for the Labour party to fix and repair the country.”

Despite losing in a so-called Tory ‘safe’ seat, he said it had not put him off standing again in the future having met some amazing people and built some fantastic relationships.

He believed long standing voting traditions in the constituency had been his main obstacle, particularly in more remote, rural villages, whereas towns were more willing to accept change. Adding that a lower turnout had played into Conservative hands, he said: “For the Tory party this was a clear fight among themselves with Reform UK, but us ending in second place is a massive achievement from an uphill struggle. People were still saying, ‘You are the first person that has knocked on our door’ and wished me all the best.”

Lincolnshire Independent candidate Robert Oates was relatively happy to have ended up in fourth place, beating the Greens and Liberal Democrats despite having very little coverage on TV and radio.

He said he had entered the process quite late and had some catching up to do. “I did as much as I could under the circumstances and the main point was to fly the flag for the party.

"I was getting a very mixed response on the doorsteps and encouraging messages, but I couldn’t predict it at all. The big surprise is the amount of votes that Reform got as I was not getting that from voters. They have pulled votes from al the parties and the old Brexit vote.”

Liberal Democrat Matthew Winnington said: “I am really proud and appreciate everyone that voted for Liberal Democrats, it means a lot to me. The area is where my mum is from and our family goes back generations here.”

He said he had been out supporting fellow successful candidates: “It is fantastic to get our just rewards for a positive campaign nationally and pointing out the failures of Conservative government. Dr Johnson’s party has been given a massive kick by the country and in her constituency. They really need to listen.

"I have been around Liberal Democrat election campaigns for 20 years now and we have struggled to get noticed by the media in the past when wanting to talk about the NHS and education. By (Leader Ed Davey) doing these stunts (falling off paddle boards, etc) we attracted that attention to talk about these matters such as carers and caring.”

He said the stunts had served their purpose and his party leader’s approval rating had increased, along with that of the Liberal Democrats.

"It has been an honour and a pleasure to fly the flag in Sleaford and North Hykeham.”