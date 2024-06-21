Labour candidate Johnathan Slater.

The Labour Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Louth & Horncastle has said that his party is the best hope for the country to kick the Conservatives out of this constituency for the first time in over 100 years.

Jonathan Slater is hoping to oust Victoria Atkins and the Tories out of Louth & Horncastle when the country goes to the polls, and said that his party is the one that will lead the country after years of Conservative lead.

Mr Slater, a member of the Labour Party for 29 years, said that it was his work for Maximus UK as Strategic Engagement Manager that made him want to stand for the party he loves.

Maximus UK helps people who have been out of employment for more than nine months to get back into the working world, and he said that seeing the impact the employment world had had following the Covid 19 pandemic inspired him to make a difference.

“If you look at history, we’ve not had a non-Conservative MP here in 100 years,” he said, “We’ve got the best chance in 100 years to get rid of the Tories, people are seeing this as a two-horse race and we’re the only hope to get them out.”

This is not the first time that Mr Slater has stood for the Labour Party, as he was a candidate for the constituency of Aldershot in the May 2010 Elections, ultimately coming third to the Conservatives’ Gerald Howarth, who took 46.7 percent of the votes, and the Liberal Democrats Adrian Collett.

His experience as a Labour Councillor for East Retford North and Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council on top of his previous standing, he said, meant he has a wealth of experience to bring to the role to fight for the causes that are important to local people.

"I’ll be using my influence with the Labour cabinet ministers to get more support for our farmers and the RAF community, and re-open a secondary school in Mablethorpe,” he said, “Mablethorpe has a lot of facilities but no secondary school.

"I’m against the [Theddlethorpe nuclear waste dump] we need to look at how to provide energy security with Great British Energy and create quality jobs to benefit people in Lincolnshire – young people don’t stick around when they leave education and I want to create that support to create a diverse economy.”

Mr Slater added that he believes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the best man for the Prime Minister’s job:

"He’s got a great team around him and and we’ve got a really good plan for getting the six step plan up and running.