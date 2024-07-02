What do carers want to know from their local candidates in the General Election?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final few days of the election campaign is an opportunity for carers, and the people they care for, to find out more about who they will be voting for.

Carers First have asked the carers in their community what they would like to see from this election. Among the many questions carers wanted answers to, these were some of the key themes:

How are the candidates planning to support unpaid carers in their constituency?

What are their policies on Carers Allowance?

Do the candidates have any plans to help unpaid carers pursue their careers?

How will they support carers who are renting their home?

Tracy Hayden, a carer registered with the charity, said: “Carers need choice. Carers Allowance needs to be at least a living wage. However, unpaid carers also require the option to work, resume their careers, and earn a sufficient living.

“I think carers should be allowed to decide how much care they provide. Not be forced into it, and not be forced into poverty because they care.

“Carers need real, practical support to live their lives. This means having a roof over their heads, food on the table, and perhaps even time for a social life.”

Tracy added that policymakers should support carers who rent their home, as this adds to the significant financial burdens of unpaid carers.

Kirsty Worrall, also a carer registered with Carers First, said: “Perceptions of our role are often misunderstood and devalued.”

She added that the importance of carer’s roles and the financial benefit they bring to the country ought to be recognised and respected.

Carers can find out more about their local candidates, and how to contact them, by visiting whocanivotefor.co.uk.

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].