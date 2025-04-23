Greater Lincolnshire mayoral candidates make final pitches ahead of election day

A polling card for the forthcoming mayor election for Greater Lincolnshire. Photo: James Turner

Six candidates are hoping to be elected as the first ever mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Voters from Scunthorpe to Spalding and Grantham to Grimsby will have the chance to choose who will represent the area when polls open at 7am on Thursday, May 1.

Candidates from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Reform UK, Liberal Democrats, Lincolnshire Independents and Green Party are all contesting the post.

The winner will lead the newly established Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, which brings together Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council.

With the election just days away, the Local Democracy Reporting Service invited all six candidates to share their final pitches of no more than 250 words—and explain why they believe they should be mayor.

Sally Horscroft (Green Party)

“I am deeply concerned about creating a sustainable future for our county and us.

“My vision for Greater Lincolnshire is as a centre for research, innovation and development, particularly in green technologies and agriculture, building on expertise and the work of our universities and colleges and providing high-skill, high-wage employment.

“I want to build a resilient, diverse economy, able to withstand economic and climatic challenges, together with strong, sustainable communities. We need to tackle the inequality – in health, wealth and opportunity – that is holding so many back from achieving their full potential.

“Our region has historically been under-funded by Westminster and, as Mayor and advocate for Greater Lincolnshire, I would fight for us to receive our fair share of funding.To attract new talent, and encourage young people to stay, life outside work is important – access to sports facilities, nature, the arts, a thriving night life and vibrant town centres.

“The Green Party has long been a supporter and advocate for local businesses, as employers and as a vital part of our communities and economy. The region has ambitious housing targets, set by Central Government, but it must be the right housing, in the right places.

“It will be a challenge to balance the needs of business and industry with the need to protect our coastline, our environment and historic sites, and to support tourism, an important part of our local economy, but I believe that it is a challenge that, working together, we as a region are well-placed to meet.”

Andrea Jenkyns (Reform UK)

“For too long, Lincolnshire has been ignored by Westminster and failed by weak local leadership. Our roads are crumbling, public services are underfunded, and businesses struggle with red tape. I will fight for our fair share, stand up for local people, and get things done.

“I’ll create Transport for Greater Lincolnshire to sort out our buses, roads and rail. That means investment in key routes like the A15, A52 and A17, and proper integration between buses, trains and cars.

“We’ve got local families and veterans priced out of housing. That’s not right. I’ll push for Homes4Heroes and more affordable housing, but I’ll make sure local people are first in line, not pushed aside by Whitehall targets.

“We’ll train our own so Lincolnshire’s talent stays here. I’ll roll out a Skills for Lincolnshire plan, expand apprenticeships, boost adult education, and get colleges working with local employers to deliver real jobs.

“We’ll protect farmland not cover it in solar panels and pylons. I’ll fight planning decisions that damage our countryside. That means saying no to solar farms on prime agricultural land, opposing wasteful pylons, and investing in proper flood defences.

“Other regions have had billions. It’s our turn. I’ll deliver a Business Start-Up and Growth Fund, back an AI and Defence Innovation Cluster, and push for serious inward investment. Lincolnshire needs high-tech jobs, better infrastructure, and someone willing to bang the drum for our economy at the top level.

“Lincolnshire is broken. On May 1, vote Reform and I will fix it.”

Marianne Overton (Lincolnshire Independent)

“Party Politics is broken. That’s why our new mayor needs to be an experienced Independent champion – free of party politics.

“I’m the ONLY candidate not tied to a national party political whip. Giving me the freedom to work across all the parties and none to get the best possible deal for all in Greater Lincolnshire.

“For the past 14 years, I’ve led thousands of Independent councillors across England and Wales, standing up firm on key local and national issues.

“I directly tackled Government Ministers against plans to overcrowd Scampton with asylum seekers, for local powers and extra funding for potholes, adult care and children with special needs.

“I lead in the campaign against the expensive global takeover of our farmland for solar, whilst roofs lie vacant. As a Governor of the University of Lincoln, I helped create its engineering department in partnership with Siemens, bringing skills, green energy innovation and well-paid jobs to our region. I work to improve transport links across rural Lincolnshire, and for 12 years, played a key role in shaping local health services, including mental health support.

“To build a stronger, safer and more prosperous Greater Lincolnshire, we need leadership that unites people, not party agendas. I bring deep experience, real results and the independence to champion your priorities.

“Put local people and places first, not party politics: Vote for the strong Independent who gets things done.

“For a better Greater Lincolnshire, Vote Marianne for Mayor.”

Jason Stockwood (Labour)

“I was born and raised in Grimsby, and I’ve never forgotten my roots. I grew up on a council estate in a loving single parent home. I worked on the docks, in call centres, and as a waiter. I’m not a career politician. Through hard graft, I led successful businesses, created thousands of jobs, and drove investment into our community. For fourteen years, our area has been overlooked. Public services are stretched, and our economy is not reaching its potential.

“The new role of Mayor means we don’t have to wait around for politicians in London to tell us what we need. I’ll be your voice at the table with the Labour Government – not shouting from the sidelines. I’ll be able to influence decisions and make sure the voices of working people and businesses are heard at the highest levels.

“I have a long-term plan for our area. I will:

- Improve our transport infrastructure

- Crack down on antisocial behaviour

- Secure jobs for the future

- Stand up for public services

- Fight for our coast and countryside.

“I’ve spent my career leading businesses, and now I want to use that real-world experience to get the best deal for our community. My focus will always be balancing the books, delivering value for money, and getting the best deal for our area.

“The choice at this election is clear: another career politician or me, a businessman who has a positive vision for our area.”

Rob Waltham (Conservative)

“On May 1, you have the opportunity to make history — choosing Greater Lincolnshire’s first-ever directly elected Mayor. This moment matters. It’s about our future, our families, and our county’s potential. I’m asking for you to lend me your support to lead that future with pride, purpose and local know-how.

“Born and raised here, I’ve spent my life fighting for Lincolnshire — in public service, in business, and with government. I know how hard people work, the pressures communities face, and the pride we all feel in where we live. Now, we need leadership that matches that pride with ambition.

“This election is about putting Lincolnshire in charge of its own future. Instead of waiting on decisions from civil servants in London, we’ll take control — shaping our economy, invest in roads, buses and trains, and stand up for local farms, businesses and families. From improving how we secure better paid local jobs, skills and opportunities, this is about outcomes that will make life better for older residents, young people and working families.

“It’s also about listening. I will be a Mayor who puts people before politics. I understand that a family in Mablethorpe, a farmer near Spalding, and a young person in Scunthorpe all want the same thing — a future built on security, opportunity and pride.

“Let’s shape that future together. Let’s build a Greater Lincolnshire we can all believe in.”

Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat)

“I’ve served West Lindsey as a councillor for decades, fighting tooth and nail for a better deal for local people. It frustrates me every time our county gets overlooked by Governments of all colours. As Mayor, I’d use the role to put Lincolnshire on the map; attracting investment, fixing public services and securing a better deal.

“Lincolnshire is the real garden of England. We should be proud of our industries that keep the whole country on its feet. However, more can be done to grow our economy. We need to develop talent pipelines to support our key sectors. People growing up in the county should have more opportunities, so we don’t lose our young talent.

“The Liberal Democrats are demanding urgent action to tackle the cost of living crisis, calling for measures to make energy bills cheaper and tackle rising food prices.

“It’s not just Lincolnshire’s roads that are in a perilous state. Our hospitals are crumbling and communities are left to fend for themselves at times of flooding. Conservative and Labour Governments have routinely not invested in Lincolnshire, this has to change.

“The Labour Government’s change to inheritance tax is a Family Farm Tax which risks ringing the death knell for local farmers and the small businesses who rely on them.

“After years of the Conservatives taking rural communities for granted, it is deeply disappointing to see more of the same from this new government. Liberal Democrats will fight tooth and nail to protect family farms from these changes.”