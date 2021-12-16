Greater Lincolnshire MPs: How they voted on Plan B restrictions

No Caption ABCDE NNL-200721-171348005

Downing Street’s plans include compulsory face masks, new rules on self isolation, mandatory vaccines for NHS staff and the introduction of COVID passports – the latter being a huge stumbling block for backbenchers.

Many said they would support some measures, but more than 70 were expected to rebel against the passes. COVID passes will come into effect from Wednesday.

The vote on self-isolation for vaccinated people who came into contact with COVID-19 infected people was unanimous and did not require a vote.

The measures, in more detail, are:

Vaccine-only COVID passports becoming mandatory for entry to nightclubs and venues of more than 500 indoors, 4,000 unseated outdoors and any venue of more than 10,000 capacity. A negative lateral flow test would also be sufficient. – Passed by 369 votes to 126

A retrospective vote on face masks becoming a legal requirement in most indoor venues – Passed by 441 votes to 41

Vaccinated people who come into contact with COVID cases will now be asked to take daily lateral flow tests instead of isolating – Passed without a vote

Compulsory COVID vaccines to be introduced for frontline NHS workers – Passed by 385 votes to 100

Here’s how your MP voted:

Victoria Atkins – Louth and Horncastle – Did not vote

Gareth Davies – Grantham and Stamford

Face covering expansion – Aye

Covid passes – Aye

Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Sir John Hayes- South Holland and The Deepings

Face covering expansion – Aye

Covid passes – No

Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Dr Caroline Johnson – Sleaford

Face covering expansion – Aye

Covid passes – Aye

Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Sir Edward Leigh – Gainsborough

Face covering expansion – No

Covid passes – No

Mandatory vaccinations – No

Karl McCartney – Lincoln

Face covering expansion – No

Covid passes – No

Mandatory vaccinations – No

Holly Mumby-Croft – Scunthorpe

Face covering expansion – Aye

Covid passes – No

Mandatory vaccinations – No

Lia Nici – Grimsby

Face covering expansion – Aye

Covid passes – Aye

Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Martin Vickers – Cleethorpes

Face covering expansion – Aye

Covid passes – Aye

Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Matt Warman – Boston

Face covering expansion – Aye

Covid passes – Aye

Mandatory vaccinations – Aye