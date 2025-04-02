Green candidate joins Lincolnshire mayoral race

Sally Horscroft, Green candidate for Greater Lincolnshire mayor. Credit: Sally Horscroft

A fifth candidate has joined the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral race just ahead of the deadline.

Sally Horscroft will be standing for the Green party in next month’s election.

She had set up a crowdfunding campaign two weeks ago to help raise the £5,000 deposit needed to stand as a candidate.

Prospective mayors had a deadline of April 2 to transfer their money, which will be refunded if they receive more than five per cent of the vote.

Sally told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I’m officially in – the fundraising did really well, and we have sent our deposit in. Now we’ve got the campaign.”

She previously said: “It’s rather expensive to stand, which seems slightly undemocratic.

“The Green party doesn’t have connections with big business like the major parties, so we relying on our amazing members.

“Our candidate in last year’s East Midlands mayoral race, Frank Adlington-Stringer, came out of nowhere to finish third with 11 per cent, which is incredible.

“I want to build on that momentum, and even if I don’t win, I could put good ideas out there and influence the person who does.

“I want to raise Lincolnshire’s profile because people outside the county don’t realise how much beauty we’ve got in the Fens, the Wolds and the coastline.

“And the Green Party is about more than just the environment, we’re also advocating for social justice, equality and fairness.”

Sally has previously stood for MP of Lincoln in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections, finishing fourth both times.

The elected mayor will receive new powers for Lincolnshire from Westminster, and will have an annual budget of £24m.

The other candidates who have declared so far are Andrea Jenkyns (Reform UK), Marianne Overton (Independent), Jason Stockwood (Labour) and Rob Waltham (Conservative).

The Liberal Democrats have previously indicated they would join the race, but haven’t announced a candidate yet.

The final list will be confirmed later this week.