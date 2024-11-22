Grimsby businessman named as Labour's candidate for Greater Lincolnshire mayor

Jason Stockwood. Photo: Labour Party

Jason Stockwood, the vice-chairman of Grimsby Town Football Club, has been named as Labour’s candidate for mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

The tech entrepreneur says he wants to revive a sense of “solidarity, community and hope” if he wins May’s election for the new combined authority.

Mr Stockwood was born in Grimsby and has had a successful business career in technology.

He was chair of GTFC for three years, and moved to the role of Vice Chair in May.

He has not previously held any elected political positions.

Labour is the first party to announce their candidate for the elections, which will be held on May 1, 2025.

The devolved authority will unite Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire Council for the first time.

The mayor will have more power to make decisions locally, such as Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham or East Midlands’ Claire Ward.

“I am so honoured to be given this opportunity to stand as Labour’s candidate and I am more determined than ever to fight this election,” Mr Stockwood said.

“I grew up in Grimsby, raised by my single mother on a council estate in the 1970s and 80s. We relied heavily on the support of the welfare state and the strong community around us.

“I owe much of my success to growing up in a time when state and community support was solid. This foundation allowed me to build a rewarding career as a technology entrepreneur.

“Despite my career’s demands, I never lost sight of where I came from. In recent years, I have focused my time and resources on rebuilding institutions in my hometown. I want to bring back a sense of solidarity, community, and hope.

“My experience, network, and unique journey, from a council estate to global boardrooms, put me in a strong position to help Lincolnshire navigate the challenges our area faces and seize the many opportunities I believe we have.”

The Conservative party is understood to have a shortlist of candidates, including former MPs Karl McCartney, Matt Warman and Ben Bradley on it.

No other parties have announced their chosen candidate yet.