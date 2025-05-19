Horncastle crowns new mayor who wants to put his business nous to good use

Horncastle has a new mayor, who says he wants to use his “time and business experience for the benefit of the local community”.

Coun Michael Beecham was appointed to the role at the latest meeting of Horncastle Town Council.

He will also serve as chairman of the council, alongside the authority’s newly-appointed vice-chairman, Coun Paul Bushell, who is the husband of the town clerk, Amanda Bushell.

Coun Beecham, who has been a town councillor since October 2021, is Lincolnshire born and bred, having started life in Grantham.

He says: “I entered the printing industry on leaving school, and I am a qualified typographer and compositor.

"I started working in the IT industry in the early 1970s and have worked my way up in the industry – from software analyst and developer to an IT department managership.

"I have always been interested in local issues, such as tourism, access to health and planning, and I want to use my time and business experience for the benefit of the local community.”

Coun Beecham, who is also a county councillor for the Alford and Sutton ward, has been vice-chairman of the town council for the past two years – a job he now hands over to Coun Bushell.

Having lived in Horncastle all his life, Coun Bushell joined the town council since February 2023.

He says: “I work for the Horncastle Education Trust in the role of estates manager and am responsible for looking after the facilities of the five schools in the trust.

"I also run a woodworking business, called Bushkraft, with my friend Mark. Although I don’t have a great deal of spare time, I love to travel and spend time with my family.

“I am keen to work with my fellow councillors to improve and promote the town and make it a great place for future generations.

"I am married to the town clerk so I often get roped into helping out at events, attending meetings and backfilling graves! I will now be able to do these things in an official capacity!”

Both men take up their new roles with immediate effect and can be contacted via their email addresses, which are listed on the town council’s website.