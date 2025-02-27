How much the Greater Lincolnshire mayor will be paid

Lincolnshire flag.

The person elected to be the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire should earn an annual wage £86,060, the new authority will be told.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recommendation has been made by an Independent Remuneration Panel as the average rate for the role across England.

Mayors that are also responsible for the police force, such as Greater London, Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire, typically earn more than £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those without this role mostly receive £85,000 to £95,000 per year.

The mayor of the neighbouring East Midlands Combined County Authority, Claire Ward, earns £93,000 after being elected last year.

A report on the Greater Lincolnshire mayor’s proposed salary explains how the figure was arrived at.

“It deemed the profile, responsibilities and workload of the Mayor as considerable, as the public face of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority and arguably the most high-profile political position of the region,” it says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The geographical size of the GLCCA is also seen as one of the largest combined authority areas with a mix of rural and urban areas adding complexity, various expectations and challenges to the role.”

The new Lincolnshire mayor has the option of creating a deputy mayor position to help manage the duties and meetings.

If this happens, the panel recommends their salary be 20 per cent of the mayor’s, capping it at £17,212.

The chairs of the authority’s two committees would each be paid £8,500, and committee members would receive £1000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greater Lincolnshire authority will hold its first meeting next week on Thursday, March 6, at the Chapter House in Lincoln Cathedral, between leaders of the councils which will form it.

Residents will go to the polls to elect the mayor on Thursday, May 1.

The current candidates who have declared (in alphabetical order) are Andrea Jenkyns (Reform), Jason Stockwood (Lab), Rob Waltham (Con).

The Liberal Democrats are also expected to stand a candidate.