Jonathan Van-Tam’s former Boston schools have their say on his plans to return to education

Sir Jonathan Van Tam pictured wearing a Boston United shirt. Photo by John Aron.

Boston-born Sir Van-Tam is a former pupil of Boston Grammar School and Hawthorn Tree Primary School.

He is also an avid supporter of Boston United FC - and was awarded Freedom of the Borough by Boston Borough Council back in November.

On Thursday last week, Sir Van-Tam announced he will be leaving his Government role at the end of March and returning to academic life.

Sir Jonathan, who has gained public affection for his use of analogies to explain coronavirus, released a statement saying he will take up a new role as the Pro-Vice Chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences at University of Nottingham.

The 57 year-old recently returned to his home town in October where he toured local schools to give talks, and opened the new 3G sports pitch at Haven High Academy.

He also visited Boston last year to personally administer some of the vaccines himself.

Boston Grammar School headteacher John McHenry said: “Professor Jonathan Van Tam has been an exemplary role model throughout this crisis.

“He is a man of genuine integrity and a national hero.

“Everyone at Boston Grammar School is proud of what he’s achieved and how he’s served the people of our country. He’d be my first choice for Prime Minister but I’m sure he’ll want to do something far more useful in the years ahead. Thank you, Sir Jonathan Van-Tam. ”

Hawthorn Tree school head teacher Michelle Palmer said: “It is very sad that Sir Jonathan Van Tam is leaving his role as England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer. He has had such a positive impact on the fight against coronavirus to date and has done so much to protect us all during this pandemic.

“Sir Johnathan is such an inspirational person for our local community. I am sure that he will continue to inspire others with his integrity and knowledge, he will be a great asset to education, influencing many future generations.”

Sir Van Tam said: “My time as DCMO has been the most challenging of my professional career, especially the Covid response.