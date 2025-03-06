Leaders talk of positive future ahead as new Greater Lincolnshire authority meets for the first time

Councillors Philip Jackson, Rob Waltham and Martin Hill at Lincoln Cathedral for the first meeting of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority. Photo: LCC

Local powers and investment to support business, up-skill people, and improve highways and housing are key priorities of the new Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, (GLCCA).

Leaders of the three lead local authorities – Lincolnshire County Council and North and North East Lincolnshire unitary authorities – spoke of their ambitions for the future as they marked the first meeting of the GLCCA.

Councillors Martin Hill, Rob Waltham and Philip Jackson – all members of the GLCCA board - were addressing an audience of business leaders and representatives from local communities, MPs and colleagues following the inaugural meeting, which was held at Lincoln Cathedral today (Thursday, March 6).

They talked of the real possibilities that now exist across the whole of the Greater Lincolnshire footprint with a Mayor, to be elected on May 1, chairing an authority that can work to effect positive change.

Giving an overview of the positive work that will begin in earnest by the GLCCA, Lincolnshire County Council Leader, Coun Martin Hill said: “We’re now starting a new era in Greater Lincolnshire – erasing boundaries as we continue to strive to get the best for our residents and businesses.

“Connecting companies, organisations and decision makers is key to making the most of these new powers and funding we have from the government. Our area contributes significantly to the nation and this deserves to be recognised – whether it’s our contribution to defence, food security or logistics. Being able to boost these areas not only benefits Greater Lincolnshire, but the whole country.”

Coun Philip Jackson spoke of the ‘economic powerhouse’ sectors of decarbonisation, offshore wind turbines, food processing, and ports and logistics and how the GLCCA can work with all business to enable and support continued growth.

He said: “Over the last decade we have once again seen the great benefits of our position along the south bank of the Humber estuary, with regional, national and world-leading organisations creating opportunity and growth. As one of the GLCCA’s key priorities states, now is the time we can work to further turbo charge that growth for the benefit of all within Greater Lincolnshire.”

Coun Rob Waltham, the Leader of North Lincolnshire, added: “I’m proud to have been part of the negotiations that lead to this historic moment, which marks the beginning of a new era for Lincolnshire.

“Devolution means we can make decisions locally and focus on the needs and ambitious of our communities, not be dictated by London.

“The new mayoral authority will invest in skills to prepare young people for the world of work, transport to improve connectivity and business growth to create more better paid jobs for our local residents and this is just the start. I’m looking forward to working with communities across the region to build a stronger, more prosperous Greater Lincolnshire.”

During the first meeting, the representatives from councils across the Greater Lincolnshire footprint were elected to the GLCCA board in line with the governance arrangements agreed with the government and a number of papers were considered, to again adhere to governance and statutory requirements.

You can find out more about the GLCCA, including the agenda and reports for the first meeting on the new website www.greaterlincolnshire-cca.gov.uk Minutes of the first meeting will also be posted there in due course.