Liberal Democrat wins North Kesteven’s Billinghay Rural by-election
Adrian Whittle won 41.1 per cent of the vote, claiming the seat from the Conservatives after the death of Tory Councillor Gill Ogden.
Newly-elected Liberal Democrat Councillor for Billinghay Rural Ward, Adrian Whittle, commented: “First and foremost, thank you to those who supported me throughout this campaign, and with their votes .“I’d like to congratulate the fellow candidates on running a good campaign, and pay tribute to former councillor Gill Ogden for her public service to North Kesteven over many decades.“We fought a good campaign on fixing frontline services, cleaning up our community and fighting for a better deal for Billinghay Rural from the county and district council. People locally have had Conservative councillors for decades in Billinghay Rural - but time and time again on doorsteps people told us they never hear from them. I'm delighted local people backed our positive message and proactive work across the villages of Billinghay Rural.”He shares the ward with current Conservative Councillor Sarah Lawrence.
The full results were:
Anthony Brand (Independent) 29 votes.
Wendy Anne Liles (Lincolnshire Independent) 225 votes.
Adrian Michael Whittle (Liberal Democrat) 354 votes.
Andy Wilkes (The Conservative Party) 254 votes.
The election turn out was 19.3 per cent.Councillor Clare Smalley, Liberal Democrat Leader of the Lincoln Lib Dems, added: “This result is the clearest evidence that the Liberal Democrats are back in Lincolnshire. We are winning against Labour in Lincoln, and winning against the Conservatives in their rural heartland.“To go from a standing start to 41 per cent is a vote of confidence in the Liberal Democrats as the positive alternative to the Conservative’s dreadful record running North Kesteven and County Hall.“With the Conservatives imploding both locally and nationally, it’s the Liberal Democrats who are offering real change in Lincolnshire.”