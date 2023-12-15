Newly-elected Liberal Democrat Councillor for Billinghay Rural Ward, Adrian Whittle, commented: “First and foremost, thank you to those who supported me throughout this campaign, and with their votes .“I’d like to congratulate the fellow candidates on running a good campaign, and pay tribute to former councillor Gill Ogden for her public service to North Kesteven over many decades.“We fought a good campaign on fixing frontline services, cleaning up our community and fighting for a better deal for Billinghay Rural from the county and district council. People locally have had Conservative councillors for decades in Billinghay Rural - but time and time again on doorsteps people told us they never hear from them. I'm delighted local people backed our positive message and proactive work across the villages of Billinghay Rural.”He shares the ward with current Conservative Councillor Sarah Lawrence.