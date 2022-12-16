Liberal Democrat wins Toller ward by-election on South Kesteven District Council

The Liberal Democrats have taken a seat on South Kesteven District Council in a by election for a ward in the Sleaford area.

Election gain for Liberal Democrats.

The ward, which serves villagers of Folkingham, Billingborough and Horbling, had been represented by Independent councillor Jan Hansen until he announced he was stepping down in November.

The by election was held yesterday, Thursday, contested between Murray Frank Turner (Liberal Democrat) and Anthony Philip (Tony) Vaughan (Conservative.

Advertisement

Mr Turner was elected with 253 votes. Mr Vaughan received 170 votes.

The turn out was 20.83 per cent.

Advertisement