Lincolnshire County Council election candidates named for North Kesteven area

Polling stations will be open across North Kesteven on May 1. Photo: NKDC

All candidates have now been confirmed as elections taking place on Thursday May 1 give registered, eligible voters the chance to select the first Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire and a Lincolnshire County Councillor for their area.

The mayoral position is a new requirement under the county’s devolution arrangements which have created the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority.

There are six candidates. They are:

- Horscroft, Sally Anne – The Green Party

Elections will be held for all Lincolnshire County Council seats, as well as the new Greater Lincolnshire Mayor. Photo: NKDC

- Jenkyns, Andrea Marie – Reform UK

- Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents

- Stockwood, Jason – Labour and Co-operative Party

- Waltham, Rob – Local Conservatives

- Young, Trevor – Liberal Democrats

Their information can be found on the North East Lincolnshire Council website – www.nelincs.gov.uk/glccamayorelection

A booklet advising about the Mayoral election, the function of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority and candidate profiles will be sent to all registered elector from mid-April. See also www.greaterlincolnshire-cca.gov.uk

There are also elections for all 70 Lincolnshire County Councillors on May 1. The candidates for each of the 11 county division areas within North Kesteven are:

Bassingham & Welbourn

- Goodge, Callum Joseph – Labour Party

- Macgregor, Laura – Reform UK

- Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents

- Parzal, Sammy – Liberal Democrats

- Pearce Roccio, Electra Vanessa – The Green Party

- Perraton-Williams, Clio – Local Conservatives

Eagle & Hykeham West

- Briggs, Alan William – The Conservative Party Candidate

- Hutchinson, Janet Hazel – Labour Party

- Richardson, Tony – Liberal Democrats

- Woodruff Alan – Reform UK

Heckington

- Collard, Christine – The Conservative Party Candidate

- East, David – Reform UK

- Mear, Ann – Lincolnshire Independents

- Scott-Combes, Jacky – Labour Party

- Whittle, Adrian Michael – Liberal Democrats

Hykeham Forum

- Byron, Corinne, Liberal Democrats

- Houldridge, Michael – UKIP-No to Illegal Immigration

- Lofts, Matthew Harry – Labour Party

- Roe, Stephen Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate

- Skipper, Lynda Karen – The Green Party

- Wigley, Sam – Reform UK

Metheringham Rural

- Bearder, Mark – Liberal Democrats

- Kendrick, Rob – The Conservative Party Candidate

- Noble, Jonathan Howard – Reform UK

- Russell, Shona Rebecca – Independent

- Sylvester, Rachael – Labour Party

Potterhanworth & Coleby

- Carrington, Ian – Local Conservatives

- Chapman, Stephen John – Liberal Democrats

- Howson, John Graham – The Green Party

- Lumb, Brian – Reform UK

- Morgan, Hope Harriet – Independent

Ruskington

- Conway, Dave – Reform UK

- Fernandes, Ken – Lincolnshire Independents Lincolnshire First

- Goodall, Sheila Mary – Labour Party

- Hoare, Jonny – Liberal Democrats

- Wright, Richard Andrew – Local Conservatives

Sleaford

- Brand, Anthony – Independent

- Clegg, Steve – Reform UK

- Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party

- Hislop, Susan Elizabeth – Liberal Democrats

- Smith, Mark – Local Conservatives

- Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents Lincolnshire First

Sleaford Rural

- Darmon, David – Lincolnshire Independents Lincolnshire First

- Goodall, Mick – Labour Party

- Hagues, Andrew – The Conservative Party Candidate

- Mason, Steve – Independent

- Rayside Darnley Michael – Liberal Democrats

- Sharpe, Mark Peter – The Green Party

- Whitaker, Ray – Reform UK

Waddington & Hykeham East

- Barling, Jim – The Green Party

- Craven, Olly – Liberal Democrats

- Dyer, Thomas James George – The Conservative Party Candidate

- Nind, Mark Anthony – Reform UK

Washingborough

- Adeyemi, Funmi – Labour Party

- Cawrey, Lindsey – The Conservative Party Candidate

- Dillon, Nikki – Reform UK

- Harrison, Peter James – Liberal Democrats

- Rattigan-Smith, Christopher Paul – The Green Party

Statements of Persons nominated for all of the above can be seen at: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/elections2025

Registered voters will be able to vote at a polling station between 7am and 10pm on May 1 or by postal or proxy vote if they have made arrangements to have one. Details are on the poll cards that have already been sent to registered electors.

All voters at a polling station will need to show one of the required types of photo ID in order to be able to vote. This is a legal requirement which took effect at the May 2023 elections.

Electors must first be registered to vote. Anyone needing to register to vote – for example if you’ve moved house recently, turned 18 or know you’re not registered – the deadline is midnight on Tuesday, April 11.

You can check if you are registered to vote by calling 01529 414155. If you are not on the electoral register, you will need to complete a form at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

In order to vote in person, electors will need to bring one form of accepted photo ID to their polling station – such as a passport, photo driving licence, an Older Person’s Bus Pass or Defence Identity Card. The list can be seen, in full, at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/voterID

If you don’t have an accepted photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, April 23. This is a free photographic identification document specific for the purposes of voting. It will remain eligible for future elections, as long as the photograph continues to bear a likeness to you.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote or to amend or cancel an existing postal or proxy vote is 5pm on Monday, April 14. You can find out more at https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/electoral-registration-elections/ways-vote-help-voting. Voters can now apply for a new postal vote quickly and easily online at: www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote and paper forms are also available from this website or by contacting Electoral Services if required.

The deadline to apply for a new proxy vote authorising someone to vote on your behalf is 5pm on Wednesday, April 12.

Electors can now apply online for some types of proxy vote at: https://www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote

For further information, see: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/elections2025