Lincolnshire Independent wins NKDC by-election in Sleaford by just six votes

Winning candidate - Coun Bob Oldershaw in the by-election for the Quarrington and Mareham Ward vacancy on NKDC.

A by-election to fill a vacancy in the Sleaford Quarrington & Mareham Ward saw the Conservatives lose a seat on North Kesteven District Council on Thursday evening, with Lincolnshire Independent candidate, Bob Oldershaw winning with 545 votes.

In an extremely tight contest he beat Conservative Mark Smith by just six votes. Mr Smith polled 539 votes, while Paul Edwards-Shea for Labour received 268 votes.

The turn out was just 22.8 per cent.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former District Councillor Michael Kent following his move away from the area, leaving a vacancy in one of the three seats for the Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham Ward.

The ward is also served by two further members.

Bob Oldershaw brings skills and experience from a career at RAF Digby and as a former Deputy Mayor of Sleaford, as well as extensive voluntary work.

