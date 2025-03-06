Lincolnshire Independents name mayoral candidate ahead of May election

Coun Marianne Overton. Candidate for Lincolnshire Independents.

The Lincolnshire Independents group have named their candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election this spring.

Group leader Marianne Overton, who sits on North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, will be the Lincolnshire Independents contender for the May 1 ballot.

She will be competing for the role, which could come with a salary of £80,060, against Conservative candidate Rob Waltham, Reform UK’s Andrea Jenkyns, and Labour candidate Jason Stockwood – with further candidates likely to be announced.

A Lincolnshire Independents statement, shared on social media, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that our esteemed leader, Marianne Overton MBE, will be standing as our candidate for Lincolnshire Mayor.

“Marianne brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role, having served as both a sitting councillor for county and district, and as a national leader for the Local Government Association (LGA Independents).

“Her impressive track record is a testament to her dedication, and we firmly believe she is the ideal candidate to drive positive change within our community.

“With Marianne at the helm, we can look forward to a better health system for all, safer streets for our families, enhanced education opportunities, a thriving local economy, improved roads and transport networks, timely delivery of vital infrastructure projects, and meaningful investments in our communities.

“The big issues we face—cost of living, the threat to democracy, and the importance of listening to local voices—demand a leader who can bridge divides and unite us all. It’s time to take party politics out of the equation and focus on what truly matters—our communities.

“With Marianne as an Independent Mayor, we have a unique opportunity to prioritise local needs over party agendas.”

The devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire was approved by central government in September after being delayed by July’s General Election. The agreement was sold as bringing an additional £24 million per year for the region and extra powers, with an elected mayor serving as the direct link to Westminster.

Elections for Lincolnshire County Council are also being held on the same day, with all 70 seats contested. The Conservatives currently control the authority, with Coun Martin Hill at the helm.