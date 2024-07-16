Lincolnshire MP ‘deeply disappointed” about rapid decision to approve solar farms in county

Conservative Dr Caroline Johnson - Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

A Lincolnshire MP has criticised the speed in which the new Labour government has decided two major solar farm planning applications within three days.

Dr Caroline Johnson, re-elected Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, has reacted with disappointment to the news that Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband has given the green light to the contentious schemes at Gate Burton in West Lindsey and Mallard Pass on the Lincolnshire/ Rutland border, having only been appointed to the role after Labour’s landslide general election victory on July 4.

Both decisions had been held up by the election but also by objections from Lincolnshire County Council who had concerns about the loss of prime farm land in a key agricultural county.

She said: “I am deeply disappointed that Ed Miliband and the Labour Government have already approved three massive solar farm applications within a matter of days. This includes Gate Burton in Lincolnshire and Mallard Pass on the Lincolnshire/ Rutland border.”

Mr Milliband had announced in a statement to Lincolnshireworld: “Some of these cases had been held up for months before I arrived in the department. They were put on my desk on Monday and I’ve made a decision in three days. This is the speed we’re working at to achieve energy independence, cut bills for families and kickstart green economic growth.”

But Dr Johnson countered: “In doing this, they have shown a complete disregard for the local community's views about these huge sites. They have failed to understand the importance of good agricultural land here in Lincolnshire and what the cumulation of these solar farms will mean for our nation's food security.

“Understanding the sheer amount of documentation associated with each one of these proposals, I struggle to believe that the detail was properly analysed before these decisions were taken. It also goes against the previous Government's policy which made clear that good agricultural land and our food security must come first.

“It is deeply disappointing that the three huge applications will now be developed. I will continue to fight hard against massive solar farms taking up vast swathes of our agricultural land and work with residents to oppose the massive scale proposals in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency.”

She has previously raised the matter with ministers referring to major solar farm schemes proposed near Ewerby, Scopwick and Navenby.

Mr Miliband said: “Solar power is crucial to achieving net zero, providing an abundant source of cleaner, cheaper energy on the mission towards 2030.“We will make tough decisions with ambition and urgency – all part of our plan to make the UK a clean energy superpower.”