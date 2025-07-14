Lincolnshire MPs’ joint letter over police bankruptcy fears

Lincolnshire Police are facing a funding 'cliff edge' in October and Lincolnshire MPs have written seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the issue with the Home Secretary.

Seven Lincolnshire MPs have written to the Home Secretary with their concerns that the county’s police force could effectively be declared ‘bankrupt’ if additional funding arrangements are not put in place.

Conservative MPs Dr Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham), Sir John Hayes (South Holland and the Deepings), Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle), Gareth Davies (Grantham and Bourne) and Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Stamford) along with Reform UK MP Richard Tice (Boston and Skegness) have signed a joint letter calling for a meeting with Yvette Cooper, backing the Chief Constable Paul Gibson and Marc Jones the Police and Crime Commissioner’s fears about their precarious financial situation.

Lincolnshire Police is approaching a financial “cliff edge” in October, leaders have previously warned.

The MPs have taken this latest step after receiving a concerning letter from the Chief Constable and Mr Jones. The MPs have previously raised concerns about funding, with Ms Atkins writing again only last week.

Mr Jones said just recently: “I have, repeatedly, made it clear that with the current level of funding, which penalises Lincolnshire with the lowest funding per head in the country, the force is struggling to even maintain current levels of frontline services.

Independent experts from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy were commissioned to assess the service's efficiency. Their findings were clear: "..financial management within Lincolnshire Police is robust, with clear oversight, disciplined budget control, and a culture of operational cost-consciousness."

However, they also warned that "Without additional support or fundamental change in funding arrangements the force is at risk of having to issue a section 114 notice,” which would mean it may have to declare itself effectively bankrupt on the same line as has happened to several councils in England over the last couple of years, including Birmingham City Council.

The MPs state: “This would mark the first time a police force has ever been forced to do so, and it would leave communities in Lincolnshire unpoliced and unsafe.”

They were grateful for short-term financial support which has been forthcoming in the past, however, they said that without additional support, Lincolnshire Police will need to begin planning from October for a reduction of 190 police officers and 180 police staff including PCSOs. This is in addition to recent cuts to budgets and significant planned reductions to the force’s fleet of vehicles and buildings.

They said: “A reduction to a 1,000 person-strong police force - which is what Lincolnshire Police are preparing for - would have a profound impact on the ability to deliver a safe and effective policing service against crimes such as rape, domestic abuse and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).”

They add: “Lincolnshire Police officers and support staff are working tirelessly across a large rural geography to deliver the quickest 999 answering times, highest rape convictions, and one of the lowest crime rates across the country. All of this is under threat.

“This is not a political issue; it is a matter of public safety.”

A Home Office spokesperson had previously commented on the funding situation: “Lincolnshire Police will receive £174.5 million in funding in 2025-26, a 6.2 per cent increase on their funding for 2024-25.”