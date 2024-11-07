Lincolnshire Police facing 'deeply unfair' £19m budget gap without government help

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner has sounded the alarm over a potential £19m shortfall in the force’s finances

Marc Jones (Con) says residents will notice a difference in policing unless government steps in to reform funding.

It’s estimated that the employers’ National Insurance contribution rise in last week’s Budget, along with a pay award, will cost Lincolnshire Police an additional £5m.

Even if the government covered these costs, the force would still be looking at a £14m deficit for next year.

The grants which the government gives each force will be announced towards the end of 2024, and will show exactly how much the force will need to save.

The PCC says this could require “an entirely new model of policing.”

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Unfortunately the budget has done nothing to ease the financial difficulties faced.

“Given that the vast majority of spending is on staff and officers, it will mean that an entirely new model of policing will have to be developed and implemented by the Chief Constable and his team to live within the budget available.

“I have a high level of confidence that he will do everything possible to deliver the best service he can for Lincolnshire communities but I must be clear – we will notice a difference in service levels if Government fail to act now to support Lincolnshire Police.”

Police officers were awarded an above-inflation pay increase of 4.75 per cent this year nationally, which local forces will need to find the money for.

The amount employers pay in National Insurance contributions will also rise from 13.8 to 15 per cent, the Chancellor announced this week.

Marc Jones has campaigned for changes in how police forces are funded, saying it disadvantages large rural counties like Lincolnshire.

“I am deeply frustrated and angry that, despite cross party acceptance and support for a change to the funding formula and after decades of being the lowest funded force in the UK this issue has still not been resolved,” he said after the Budget announcement.

“It’s deeply unfair on the people of Lincolnshire and that is why I launched a judicial review to get this issue resolved as soon as possible. Our residents deserve that.”

The force says it receives £196 per resident from the government, compared to £246 in Humberside and £221 in Norfolk.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said before the Budget: “It’s clear the current funding formula has meant Lincolnshire Police has been underfunded for many years.

“The new government has presented new opportunities for us to present compelling evidence that this funding formula needs to change. It is long overdue.”

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “This week’s Budget ensures real increases in funding for policing. Lincolnshire Police will receive up to £164.3 million in funding in 2024-25.

“This is in addition to £1.4 million provided for the 2024-25 pay award which has been allocated outside of the police funding settlement.”