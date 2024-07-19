Lincolnshire 'ready to receive' devolved powers

Lincolnshire County Council Leader Coun Martin Hill.

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council has insisted that Greater Lincolnshire is “ready to receive” devolved powers from government following the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

As part of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony, King Charles III outlined the new Labour government’s top priorities for the coming months following their success in the recent General Election.

The speech, which formally marked the start of the Parliamentary year, set out 40 new bills, many of which were focused on economic growth.

A new English devolution bill was also laid out, aiming to implement key aspects of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s review on transferring more powers to local decision-making.

It will make devolved powers for local leaders the default rather than negotiated with central government. This includes strategic planning, local transport networks, skills, and employment support.

The King stated: “My government believes that greater devolution of decision making is at the heart of a modern dynamic economy and it is a key driver of economic growth.”

The Local Government Chronicle reported that a new devolution framework would be published in due course, where areas would not be required to have a mayor but would simply be encouraged to do so. However, it is not yet clear whether this will be the case.

Greater Lincolnshire has been on the cusp of gaining devolved powers from the government for several months, following an announcement in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement last year.

Although Lincolnshire County Council, along with North and North East Lincolnshire councils, all signed off on the proposed deal, central government was unable to finalise it before the General Election put it on hold.

Nevertheless, Councillor Martin Hill, Conservative leader of LCC said: “All the indications are that the new government is keen to progress and further devolution across England, but we have not yet had any assurance that we can proceed with our plans.

“The government are continuing to encourage areas that are yet to commence talks to pursue devolution and include a Mayor in the deal – who could sit on a panel at a national level to liaise with government directly.

"As previously, areas that do not have an elected figurehead would not expect to get the same level of funding and powers as those with one.

“Greater Lincolnshire are well advanced in the preparations to implement the deal agreed and consulted upon earlier this year. To avoid unnecessary delay, we are hopeful that it will be honoured by the new government.

“Greater Lincolnshire stands ready to receive devolved powers and make decisions about any future infrastructure and skills to deliver growth in Lincolnshire.

"We must put local decision-making – considering the needs and wants of our communities – front and centre of the investment in Greater Lincolnshire’s future.”

Last week Councillor Hill noted that the proposed deal currently rests “in the hands” of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and the term ‘levelling up’ has been dropped.