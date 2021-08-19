Louth exhibition will tell the story of town’s famous first female MP

A life-size Lego suffragette statue will be on display. (Photo: UK Parliament).

The exhibition will honour Margaret Wintringham, who became the first ever British-born female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons, and represented the Louth constituency as a Liberal Party MP between 1921 and 1924.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Margaret Wintringham’s election, Victoria Atkins is inviting the community to enjoy the exhibition which will take visitors through the remarkable life of Margaret Wintringham, her passion to secure the right to vote for women and local democracy.

Visitors will even have the chance to meet and take photos with Parliament’s life-size suffragette statue, named Hope, who is made entirely out of Lego building blocks.

The exhibition takes place in September.

The exhibition is running Monday to Saturday between September 7 and September 25, between 10am-4pm at St James’ Church in Louth. Admission is free and booking is not required.

The exhibition will also form part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days Festival.

Visitors can find details about the festival by visiting www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/democracy-equality-and-opportunity-honouring-the-legacy-of-margaret-wintrin.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle said: “It is a great pleasure to be holding this exhibition in Louth to honour the legacy of Margaret Wintringham in the centenary of her election.”

“As a staunch advocate of Women’s suffrage and becoming the first British-born woman to take her seat in the House of Commons, Mrs Wintringham’s story forms a vital part in our nation’s history.