Louth & Horncastle’s MP has said that she is “honoured” to have been given a new role in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle.

Victoria Atkins, former financial secretary to the Treasury, was appointed as the new Health Secretary, replacing Steve Barclay, on Monday afternoon (November 13).

In a statement posted on her social media channels, Ms Atkins said that she was looking forward to bolstering services in the NHS, cut waiting lists, and end ongoing strike action by unions.

"I am honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time for the sector,” she said.

"Our NHS matters to us all, and I look forward to working with NHS and social care colleagues to bolster services during what promises to be a very challenging winter, cut waiting lists, and improve patient care.

"I am also determined to drive forward discussions with striking unions in order to end the ongoing industrial action which has caused so much disruption to patients.”

The reshuffle has come following the sacking of Home Secretary Suella Braverman over her controversial comments relating to Metropolitan Police’s policing of protests in London.

She has been replaced by James Cleverly, while ex-Prime Minister David Cameron has been made foreign secretary.

Environment secretary Therese Coffey, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin, Housing minister Rachel Maclean, Transport minister Jesse Norman, Schools minister Nick Gibb, and Health ministers Will Quince and Neil O'Brien have all also left their roles.

Former Health Secretary Steve Barclay has now been confirmed as the new environment secretary, while Laura Trott was appointed chief secretary to the Treasury.