Louth & Horncastle MP named new Health Secretary in Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle

It has been reported that Louth & Horncastle’s MP has been given a new role in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle this afternoon (Monday)
By Rachel Armitage
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.
Victoria Atkins, former financial secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed as the new Health Secretary, replacing Steve Barclay.

The reshuffle has come following the sacking of Home Secretary Suella Braverman this morning (Monday) over her controversial comments relating to Metropolitan Police’s policing of protests in London.

She has been replaced by James Cleverly, while ex-Prime Minister David Cameron has been made foreign secretary.

Environment secretary Therese Coffey, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin, Housing minister Rachel Maclean, Transport minister Jesse Norman, Schools minister Nick Gibb, and Health ministers Will Quince and Neil O'Brien have all also left their roles.

Former Health Secretary Steve Barclay has now been confirmed as the new environment secretary, while Laura Trott has been appointed chief secretary to the Treasury.

More on this as we have it.

