Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.

In a turbulent few days which saw Liz Truss ended seven weeks as Conservative leader a week ago on Thursday, becoming the shortest-serving Prime Minister in Britain’s history, Rishi Sunak was appointed to take her place on Monday afternoon, after opponent Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race shortly before the 2pm deadline.

Mr Sunak named his new Cabinet earlier this week, and this evening Ms Atkins announced that she has been named as Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

In a statement on her Instagram page, Ms Atkins said that she was “honoured” to have been appointed to the role:

"We will be working hard to protect the vulnerable, as well as people’s jobs and livelihoods, in these difficult economic times,” she said.

Advertisement