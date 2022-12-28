In what has been a turbulant year in the world of politics, Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has issued her New Year’s message to her constituents as we go into 2023.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.

As well as looking back at the sadness of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Ms Atkins has fondly remembered some of her happier memories of 2022:

“This year has been tough for our great country. History will remember 2022 for the day that we all knew must come but hoped somehow would not: the death of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

"We can take some comfort from the fact that Her late Majesty saw the country unite in joy to show our appreciation and love for her during the Platinum Jubilee – and our corner of Lincolnshire did her proud with celebrations everywhere, from fairs and tea parties to dog shows!

"I understand that the rise in cost of living is a worry for many. I have hosted a Winter Support Summit with organisations locally to discuss how we can work together in the coming months and will be publishing a booklet drawing this help together.

Advertisement

“As a Treasury Minister, I am proud that we are delivering a £37b of cost-of-living support package, protecting the Triple Lock and investing in schools and the NHS.

“I have been a leading voice in Westminster for the need to provide financial support for households who are off the grid.

Advertisement

“I am delighted that the Chancellor announced support will be double for these households.”

Ms Atkins has also described her favourite moments from last year, and her excitement for 2023:

Advertisement

“My work to support local projects has also continued. I am pleased to have helped secure funding from Lincolnshire County Council to roll out an adaptor that enables fire services to access farm water sources to all fire engines in Lincolnshire.

“Last saw a double century for Louth Cricket Club, with a brilliant celebratory match against the England All Stars.

Advertisement

“The Woodhall Spa Forties Festival also swung back into action, attracting thousands of visitors – and Thumper the Lancaster, of course!